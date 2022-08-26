ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels place three on restricted list ahead of visit to Toronto

 5 days ago

The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Taylor Ward and right-handers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera on the restricted list in advance of a three-game weekend series at the Toronto Blue Jays.

In corresponding moves, the Angels recalled right-hander Jose Marte and purchased the contracts of outfielder Ryan Aguilar and right-hander Gerardo Reyes.

Loup, 34, is 0-4 with a 4.05 ERA over 51 appearances in his first season with the Angels. He began his major league career with the Blue Jays in 2012. Tepera, 34, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.80 ERA in 46 appearances over his first season with the Angels. He also began his career with the Blue Jays in 2015.

Ward, 28, is batting .261 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in his fifth season with the Angels.

Marte, 26, recorded a 5.06 ERA over five appearances with the Angels earlier this season. Reyes, 29, had 27 major league appearances with the San Diego Padres in 2019, while Aguilar, 27, is being called up to the big leagues for the first time.

–Field Level Media

