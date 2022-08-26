Danny Kaye Rudisill, age 75, of Cleveland, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Rudisill was born on December 16, 1946 in Rockport, Indiana to the late Elmo and Wanda Lee Thompson Rudisill. He was a member in good standing of the Church of Latter Day Saints Cornelia Ward. Mr. Rudisill was an electrical engineer and had worked with numerous companies throughout his career. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Danny was passionate about his Lord and Savior as well as his family.

