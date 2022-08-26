Read full article on original website
Faye Southerland Cantrell, Age 81 Clarkesville
Faye Southerland Cantrell, age 81 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her Heavenly flight home to be with her Lord & Savior on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in her childhood home in Clarkesville, Georgia on August 10, 1941, she was a daughter of...
Buford “Goose” Brock, Age 76 Baldwin
Buford “Goose” Brock, age 76, of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 following a sudden illness. Mr. Brock was born on September 7, 1945 in Banks County, Georgia to the late Alvin Pete and Ila Mae Brock. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Carolyn Brock; and brother, Clarence Phillip “Phil” Brock.
JoAnn Free Chapman, age 80 of Clarkesville
JoAnn Free Chapman, age 80 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Tiger, Georgia on April 22, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Elbert Grady & Mary...
Genevieve (Evie) Rachel Camejo, 37 weeks, of Cornelia
Genevieve (Evie) Rachel Camejo, 37 weeks, of Cornelia, beloved daughter, passed to her eternal home in Heaven. Daughter to Alexander and Carly Camejo, she arrived as an answered prayer to her parents, who awaited her birth with joyful expectation. Genevieve quickened at the Easter Sunday music service at Level Grove Baptist Church, and each subsequent kick touched the hearts of her family until her final movement on Monday, 29 August 2022.
Nell Palmer, Age 88 Gainesville
Nell Palmer, age 88, of Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Ms. Palmer was born on April 5, 1934, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Willis and Susie London Palmer. She was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Palmer, Jimmy Palmer, Marvin Palmer, and Loy Palmer; sisters, Bonnie Turner, Cora Lee Pruitt, and Lois Broadnax; 1 niece; 3 nephews.
Danny Kaye Rudisill, Age 75 Cleveland
Danny Kaye Rudisill, age 75, of Cleveland, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Rudisill was born on December 16, 1946 in Rockport, Indiana to the late Elmo and Wanda Lee Thompson Rudisill. He was a member in good standing of the Church of Latter Day Saints Cornelia Ward. Mr. Rudisill was an electrical engineer and had worked with numerous companies throughout his career. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Danny was passionate about his Lord and Savior as well as his family.
Roy Lewis Cochran, Sr., age 86, of Cleveland
Roy Lewis Cochran, Sr., age 86, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Cochran was born on May 22, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Lewis and Evelyn Benton Cochran. He had lived in Cleveland since 2001. Mr. Cochran was a truck driver and loved flowers, his manicured lawn, animals, and the Great Smoky Mountains.
Cretia Deanne Lennon, age 42, of Murrayville
Cretia Deanne Lennon, age 42, of Murrayville, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
Mr. R.F. Wimpy, age 94, of Dahlonega
Mr. R.F. Wimpy, age 94, of Dahlonega, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Friday, September 2, 2022 at Concord Baptist Church. The Rev. Lyman Caldwell and the Rev. Kris Butler will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Tony Allison officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Benny Davis Bridges, age 82, of Cleveland
Benny Davis Bridges, age 82, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
White County Graduates Four New Firefighters
Cleveland)- Four new firefighter recruits have accomplished their goal of receiving basic training and are now ready to put the skills they learned into action. White County Public Safety held a graduation ceremony Tuesday night for Kyleigh Johnson, Owen Pitchford, Will Sexton, and Terry Stewart. Johnson was unable to attend the ceremony due to health reasons.
District 2 Public Health To Hold Drive-Thru Flue Shots
(Gainesville)- District 2 Public Health officials have announced that all county health departments will offer drive-thru flu shots this year. This will allow community members to stay in their car while receiving their flu vaccine. Health departments are making it easy to get protected against the flu virus. According to...
