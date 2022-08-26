Read full article on original website
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
Curtis Blaydes Believes Chimaev Will ‘Ragdolls’ Nate Diaz
Not many people are giving Nate Diaz much of a shot against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 – including UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes. Curtis Blaydes Picks Chimaev To ‘Ragdoll’ Diaz. Chimaev and Diaz are slated to headline the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) in what will be the final...
Joe Rogan Disagrees Holly Holm’s Head Kick On Ronda Is ‘Close Second’ To Leon Edwards’ KO Win Over Kamaru Usman
Joe Rogan told Aaron Rodgers why Leon Edwards’ head kick KO on Kamaru Usman is the greatest in history. The UFC commentator pointed out reasons why Holly Holm’s head kick on Ronda Rousey is not close to being second. It is no surprise that long-time UFC color commentator...
Conor McGregor’s Manager Bills His UFC Return As ‘Greatest Comeback In Sports History’
Conor McGregor’s manager raved about his much-awaited MMA return. Charles Oliveira is eyeing to face “The Notorious” early in 2023. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor may be set for his Hollywood debut, but that doesn’t mean MMA is no longer in his priorities. That’s according to his manager Audie Attar.
Demetrious Johnson Agrees To Friendly Trilogy Fight With Henry Cejudo And ‘Buy each other a beer’ After
Demetrious Johnson said he will fight Henry Cejudo in a friendly trilogy bout. Former UFC rivals Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo appear to be close pals lately. In fact, the pair even trained together for Johnson’s bantamweight title fight at ONE on Prime Video 1. The training sessions with...
Khamzat Chimaev Says He Will Never Turn Down a Fight; ‘If You Think You’re Best in The World, Fight Everyone’
Fast-rising UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for the highest-profile fight of his MMA career thus far. On Saturday, September 10th, the Chechnyan-born fighter will step into the UFC 279 main event against veteran and perennial fan-favorite, Nate Diaz. The pairing has brought mixed emotions from the MMA community....
Ex-UFC Star John Dodson KO’s Opponent In Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut At BKFC 28
John Dodson stopped his fellow former UFC fighter Ryan Benoit in the first round of their BKFC 28 bout. “The Magician” was able to pull off a remarkable performance in his BKFC debut. Former UFC fighters John Dodson and Ryan Benoit came in at the Rio Rancho Events Center...
Report: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Boxing Match Set For October on Showtime
A new report stated that Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is set to be announced. The YouTuber and his company have been hinting at a big-name opponent on social media. Back in May, YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul captured the attention of the fans when he claimed he could beat legendary fighters Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather in the same night. From then on, “The Problem Child” and the UFC legend have constantly been linked to a boxing match.
Leon Edwards Ready to Get ‘Revenge’ on Jorge Masvidal Once He ‘Gets Some Wins’
Fans are still talking about Leon Edwards‘ incredible UFC 278 welterweight world title win over former champion Kamaru Usman. In what many are calling the greatest head kick knockout in promotional history, ‘Rocky’ finished ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with less than a minute to go in the fifth and final round to capture UFC gold. Things appeared to be going Leon Edwards’ way in the opening round. The 19 minutes that followed were less than stellar with ‘Rocky’ unable to deliver any type of offense and looking noticeably dejected between rounds.
Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip
Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
Chael Sonnen Claims Leon Edwards Cheated ‘A Whole Bunch Of Times’ Against Kamaru Usman
There is something that happened during Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 that no one is talking about. At least, that’s what former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen says. Sonnen claims Edwards cheated multiple times in their title rematch which took place at UFC 278. ‘Uncle Chael’ argues Edwards’ fence grabs in the fight didn’t get enough spotlight.
Dan Hooker Gives Israel Adesanya The ‘Feeling of Getting Dropped’ in Training Exercise
No. 13 ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker recently appeared on the Between Two Beers podcast on YouTube to discuss a multitude of things from his 13-year career as a mixed martial artist. During the conversation, Hooker was asked about footage of himself training with the reigning UFC middleweight world champion...
Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Retired Because UFC ‘Didn’t Keep A Promise’
Zabit Magomedsharipov opened up about his decision to retire. The 31-year-old has no plans of coming back to fighting at this point. After being unbeaten for nine years, Zabit Magomedsharipov surprisingly never fought inside the octagon at least once since 2019. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night 163 where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision. From then on, nothing progressed for the Russian MMA fighter, prompting him to call it a career earlier this year.
KSI Demolished Luis Alcaraz Pineda By KO In The Third Round, Ending The Night With 2-0 (Highlights)
YouTube star KSI fought twice in one night inside the boxing ring this weekend, earning TKO victories in both of his contests. This past weekend, YouTube star KSI returned to the boxing ring and took on two opponents in the same night. His first fight earlier in the night resulted in an easy victory for KSI.
Vitor Belfort vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Boxing Match Set After Jake Paul Bout Cancellation
Vitor Belfort is set to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. in a boxing contest after the Jake Paul bout fell through. Former UFC middleweight champion Belfort has been picked up for a clash with Rahman Jr. Belfort will mark his return to action in the boxing ring after handily defeating the boxing legend and champion Evander Holyfield in Sep. 2021. Although the 45-year-old MMA veteran was tapped to welcome Oscar De La Hoya back from retirement. However, De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 and the bout was off the table.
Kyle Pavao Completely Snaps Opponent’s Arm With Keylock at Cage Titans 55 (Video)
Kyle Pavao completely snapped his opponent’s arm with a keylock during their Cage Titans bout. Debuting amateur lightweights Kyle Pavao and Wayne Downer took center stage in the New England regional mixed martial arts (MMA) circuit at Cage Titans 55 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. In the second round of the...
Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight ‘D–khead’ Jon Jones, Thinks ‘Nerds Behind Computers’ Are Writing Him Off
Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
Bare Knuckle FC Champion Reggie Barnett Jr. Missing In Virginia
Bare Knuckle FC interim bantamweight champion Reggie Barnett Jr. is missing. On Monday, the Virginia Beach Police Department issued a missing person alert for Barnett. Barnett was said to last be in contact with his family on Sunday and there are “concerns for his mental health due to vague threats of suicide.”
Li Jingliang Was Shocked To Get Tony Ferguson Matchup, Thinks Ferguson Knows What He Is Doing With Welterweight Move
Li Jingliang has a big fight with Tony Ferguson coming up and despite fans thinking this is a mismatch, believes Ferguson knows what he is doing. Li Jingliang aka “The Leech” is getting back into the Octagon very soon. Jingliang will be taking on Tony Ferguson on Sept. 10 at UFC 279. When announced the matchup came as a surprise to many fans and media members. Jingliang fights at welterweight and historically Ferguson has been a lightweight. Despite the differences in weight, Jingliang was excited about this undertaking and accepted the bout right away.
Cain Velasquez Attorney Mark Geragos Promises ‘Surprises’ at Pre-Trial Hearing
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be in court on September 26th for a pre-trial hearing. According to reports, Velasquez has been in custody since February 28th after allegedly firing a weapon into a vehicle carrying three passengers including his alleged target Harry Goularte. As a result, Velasquez is facing multiple felony charges, the most serious being attempted murder which can carry a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
