Combat Sports

MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Curtis Blaydes Believes Chimaev Will ‘Ragdolls’ Nate Diaz

Not many people are giving Nate Diaz much of a shot against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 – including UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes. Curtis Blaydes Picks Chimaev To ‘Ragdoll’ Diaz. Chimaev and Diaz are slated to headline the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) in what will be the final...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Report: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Boxing Match Set For October on Showtime

A new report stated that Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is set to be announced. The YouTuber and his company have been hinting at a big-name opponent on social media. Back in May, YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul captured the attention of the fans when he claimed he could beat legendary fighters Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather in the same night. From then on, “The Problem Child” and the UFC legend have constantly been linked to a boxing match.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Ready to Get ‘Revenge’ on Jorge Masvidal Once He ‘Gets Some Wins’

Fans are still talking about Leon Edwards‘ incredible UFC 278 welterweight world title win over former champion Kamaru Usman. In what many are calling the greatest head kick knockout in promotional history, ‘Rocky’ finished ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with less than a minute to go in the fifth and final round to capture UFC gold. Things appeared to be going Leon Edwards’ way in the opening round. The 19 minutes that followed were less than stellar with ‘Rocky’ unable to deliver any type of offense and looking noticeably dejected between rounds.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip

Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MiddleEasy

Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Retired Because UFC ‘Didn’t Keep A Promise’

Zabit Magomedsharipov opened up about his decision to retire. The 31-year-old has no plans of coming back to fighting at this point. After being unbeaten for nine years, Zabit Magomedsharipov surprisingly never fought inside the octagon at least once since 2019. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night 163 where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision. From then on, nothing progressed for the Russian MMA fighter, prompting him to call it a career earlier this year.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Vitor Belfort vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Boxing Match Set After Jake Paul Bout Cancellation

Vitor Belfort is set to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. in a boxing contest after the Jake Paul bout fell through. Former UFC middleweight champion Belfort has been picked up for a clash with Rahman Jr. Belfort will mark his return to action in the boxing ring after handily defeating the boxing legend and champion Evander Holyfield in Sep. 2021. Although the 45-year-old MMA veteran was tapped to welcome Oscar De La Hoya back from retirement. However, De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 and the bout was off the table.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight ‘D–khead’ Jon Jones, Thinks ‘Nerds Behind Computers’ Are Writing Him Off

Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Li Jingliang Was Shocked To Get Tony Ferguson Matchup, Thinks Ferguson Knows What He Is Doing With Welterweight Move

Li Jingliang has a big fight with Tony Ferguson coming up and despite fans thinking this is a mismatch, believes Ferguson knows what he is doing. Li Jingliang aka “The Leech” is getting back into the Octagon very soon. Jingliang will be taking on Tony Ferguson on Sept. 10 at UFC 279. When announced the matchup came as a surprise to many fans and media members. Jingliang fights at welterweight and historically Ferguson has been a lightweight. Despite the differences in weight, Jingliang was excited about this undertaking and accepted the bout right away.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Cain Velasquez Attorney Mark Geragos Promises ‘Surprises’ at Pre-Trial Hearing

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be in court on September 26th for a pre-trial hearing. According to reports, Velasquez has been in custody since February 28th after allegedly firing a weapon into a vehicle carrying three passengers including his alleged target Harry Goularte. As a result, Velasquez is facing multiple felony charges, the most serious being attempted murder which can carry a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
COMBAT SPORTS
