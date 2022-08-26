ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas Police Department investigating 'racist' challenge coin rendering

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department said it is investigating a so-called challenge coin made by a white officer that the head of the Dallas Black Police Association called "racist." The chief of police called it wrong and said the officer is suspended and under investigation by internal affairs. Challenge...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Pool cleaners are a new target for thieves, according to police

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Police arrested a man who they believe stole at least 5 pool cleaners. Around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers pulled over a white Nissan Sentra for having an expired temporary tag. Officers say the driver claimed he had just gotten the two soaking wet pool cleaners he...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Lynetta Washington's killer

DALLAS - Dallas police have persons of interest in the murder of a woman more than a year ago who was shot and killed during a street takeover. There are two men caught on tape that detectives are trying to identify. Lynetta Washington, 54, was walking in the 4600 block...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth ISD names lone finalist for new superintendent

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD named its sole finalist for its new superintendent. It named the current superintendent for Midland ISD who only started working there last year but received a lot of credit for turning the district around. During a special board meeting Tuesday night, district trustees...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder

Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car. The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd. During the traffic stop,...
CASEYVILLE, IL
fox4news.com

Anger at Prosper ISD meeting over lawsuit about alleged child molester

PROSPER, Texas - A packed house at Prosper ISD Monday days after a lawsuit claimed the district did little to protect two girls from a predator. Some district parents expressed outrage because they say they still don't know whether their children were also on the school bus driven by Frank Paniagua.
PROSPER, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco High student arrested for making threats online

FRISCO, Texas - A 16-year-old Frisco High School student was arrested Tuesday for making threats online over the weekend. He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in jail. The Frisco Police Department says they were made aware...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian, police say

DALLAS - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a person along a Dallas highway. According to police, the man was hit by a dark-colored SUV while walking along the LBJ Freeway service road near the Dallas North Tollway just before 11 p.m. Monday. The driver of that...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Collin Co. child predator sentenced to 35 years in prison

MCKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over the course of several years. The 46-year-olds victims were 10 and 14 years old.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

