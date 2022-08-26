Read full article on original website
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas Police Department investigating 'racist' challenge coin rendering
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department said it is investigating a so-called challenge coin made by a white officer that the head of the Dallas Black Police Association called "racist." The chief of police called it wrong and said the officer is suspended and under investigation by internal affairs. Challenge...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
fox4news.com
Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Pool cleaners are a new target for thieves, according to police
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Police arrested a man who they believe stole at least 5 pool cleaners. Around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers pulled over a white Nissan Sentra for having an expired temporary tag. Officers say the driver claimed he had just gotten the two soaking wet pool cleaners he...
fox4news.com
Tarrant Co. prosecutors knowingly lied under oath during death penalty case, district attorney says
Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson filed a brief with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals asking to grant a new hearing for a man on death row. In 2006, Paul Storey robbed and killed Jonas Cherry, a putt-putt golf attendant in Hurst. Storey was 22 at the time of the robbery and killing. He and another man made off with only $700.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Lynetta Washington's killer
DALLAS - Dallas police have persons of interest in the murder of a woman more than a year ago who was shot and killed during a street takeover. There are two men caught on tape that detectives are trying to identify. Lynetta Washington, 54, was walking in the 4600 block...
fox4news.com
Suspect shoots at Fort Worth police officers during chase
Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over the car, but it kept going.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD names lone finalist for new superintendent
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD named its sole finalist for its new superintendent. It named the current superintendent for Midland ISD who only started working there last year but received a lot of credit for turning the district around. During a special board meeting Tuesday night, district trustees...
fox4news.com
Dallas man carjacked, murdered someone before bizarre arrest on I-35, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
fox4news.com
Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder
Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
fox4news.com
Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car. The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd. During the traffic stop,...
fox4news.com
Anger at Prosper ISD meeting over lawsuit about alleged child molester
PROSPER, Texas - A packed house at Prosper ISD Monday days after a lawsuit claimed the district did little to protect two girls from a predator. Some district parents expressed outrage because they say they still don't know whether their children were also on the school bus driven by Frank Paniagua.
fox4news.com
College student helping stranded friend killed by suspected drunk driver in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas college student was killed trying to help his friend stranded on the side of a Fort Worth highway. Charles Trammell III was a defensive tackle for Texas Wesleyan University. He was struck and killed Saturday by a man police say was driving drunk.
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet struck her. Thankfully, the injuries were minor. Nobody else was hurt. The family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter.
fox4news.com
Frisco High student arrested for making threats online
FRISCO, Texas - A 16-year-old Frisco High School student was arrested Tuesday for making threats online over the weekend. He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in jail. The Frisco Police Department says they were made aware...
fox4news.com
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Real estate expert discusses rising cost of renting. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay...
fox4news.com
Euless Trinity High student said he was going to blow up school, leading to evacuation
EULESS, Texas - An Euless Trinity High School student said he was going to blow up the school, leading to an evacuation on Thursday, according to police. A student overheard the conversation between two students on Thursday, and told the school resource officer. The school was evacuated, with students gathering...
fox4news.com
Dallas hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian, police say
DALLAS - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a person along a Dallas highway. According to police, the man was hit by a dark-colored SUV while walking along the LBJ Freeway service road near the Dallas North Tollway just before 11 p.m. Monday. The driver of that...
fox4news.com
Collin Co. child predator sentenced to 35 years in prison
MCKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over the course of several years. The 46-year-olds victims were 10 and 14 years old.
fox4news.com
Cook Children’s ER overwhelmed by parents seeking COVID-19 tests for their kids
FORT WORTH, Texas - Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said its emergency room is getting overwhelmed by the number of young patients needing a COVID-19 test. The problem is putting a strain on hospital staff and leading to longer wait times in the ER, as well as some urgent care centers.
