Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson filed a brief with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals asking to grant a new hearing for a man on death row. In 2006, Paul Storey robbed and killed Jonas Cherry, a putt-putt golf attendant in Hurst. Storey was 22 at the time of the robbery and killing. He and another man made off with only $700.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO