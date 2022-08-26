Read full article on original website
James Wykle
5d ago
We all know this stuff is scripted and we can even see everyone talking to each other during the matches and can tell who is going to win.. it is all drama anymore and it's getting old with the same thing every week... I don't watch as much anymore and my friends don't either... When there is less drama I might give it another try, but not now.. enjoy playing your games to another blank screen.... James Wykle
Reply
5
Related
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Arrested After Teasing Return To The Company
It seems that a former WWE star has found himself in some legal trouble as PWInsider is reporting that Patrick Clark, known to NXT fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested in Florida on 8/26 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This is the second time that Patrick Clark was arrested in...
digitalspy.com
WWE Clash at the Castle – Match card, predictions, rumours and start time
SummerSlam 1992 was the last PROPER WWE PPV on these shores. 30 years on, we're back back back in the UK with the first ever Clash at the Castle. Speaking of SummerSlam, the 2022 edition was the first PPV without Vince McMahon in charge of the WWE. Related: Is wrestling...
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Back: Riddle Gets Good News On Monday Night Raw
That’s who he is. There are a lot of pieces that come together to make a wrestler stand out and one of the most important is their name. A wrestler has to have a name that catches fans’ attention and lets you know something about them. At the very least, the name needs to not sound terrible or even confusing. Now a WWE star is getting a name change that could fix some issues.
Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race
Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reacts To Raquel Rodriguez And Aliyah's WWE Women's Tag Title Win
In the main event of the latest "WWE Raw," new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned, with Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez earning the titles by defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the finals of the tag team tournament. The result caught some fans off-guard, but WWE's head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, took to Twitter to praise the new champions.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Wants Dream Match With Brock Lesnar
Since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling current TNT Champion Wardlow has been one of the stars to watch, and there are a number of potential dream matches that he could end up having in the years to come. Recently Wardlow appeared on the Zaslow Show and he made it clear that he thinks a match with Brock Lesnar would draw big money.
wrestlinginc.com
Carmella Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
Carmella has spent most of August on the shelf after appearing to suffer a head injury while she was working a tag match at a live event in Charleston, SC earlier this month. During the match, she rolled out of the ring in a move that many thought was meant to garner heel heat. Everyone in the bout seemingly bought into the notion it was a normal part of the match, including Bianca Belair and Asuka. The two started doing a chicken dance to imply that Carmella was scared to re-enter the match and got the live crowd chanting "chicken." Suddenly, an "X" was thrown up by the official, and Carmella was helped to the back. It was also noted that her eyes were being covered to protect her from the bright lights, indicating a head injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member
In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
PWMania
Indy Star Appears for WWE and AEW on the Same Night
On Monday night, history was made when Katie Arquette appeared on programming for both AEW and WWE at the same time. The Local Competitor Twitter account pointed out that on this week’s episode of RAW, she used the ring name Katie Arks while competing alongside Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a squash match against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match ended in a loss for the three of them. Additionally, she was defeated by Serena Deeb on the previously taped episode of Dark: Elevation.
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Current WWE Star Will Be “One Of The Greatest”
AJ Styles has faced off against some of the biggest names in the business throughout his career, and recently he’s been clashing with Austin Theory at WWE live events. Austin Theory and AJ Styles have had their differences in the past, but recently The Phenomenal One praised Mr. Money in the Bank during an appearance on The Bump.
Comments / 3