Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby seeks appointment to Snohomish County District 3 seat
LYNNWOOD, August 30, 2022—Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby will seek the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. Councilwoman Altamirano-Crosby currently serves on the Lynnwood City Council and succeeded Snohomish...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Chris Eck seeks appointment to Snohomish County Council
Edmonds Resident Chris Eck formally announces interest in filling the recently vacated County Council District 3 Position previously held by former Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Edmonds, WA August 31, 2022 – Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris Eck will seek the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer Nomination to the Snohomish County Council District...
lynnwoodtimes.com
$46 million acquisition of Northview Corporate Center in Lynnwood by Nitze-Stagen
SEATTLE, Wash., August 31, 2022—Nitze-Stagen, a leading Seattle real estate development, investment, and management company, announced yesterday that it has purchased the Northview Office Building located at 20700 – 44th Avenue in Lynnwood, for $46 million. The office building will be part of Nitze-Stagen’s Opportunity Zone portfolio and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek appointment of new Deputy City Manager
MILL CREEK, Wash., August 31, 2022 – City Manager Martin Yamamoto announces the promotion of Laurel Brock to Deputy City Manager. Before her promotion, Brock served as the City’s Finance Director since December 2020. “Laurel Brock has been a collaborative leader and instrumental in ensuring continual productivity during...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Volunteers of America presented with $1 million for Lynnwood Neighborhood Center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 31, 2022—The executive team from Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) along with members of Lutheran Trinity Church, and the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center Steering Committee, were presented with a generous $1 million check from Stephanie Wright on Monday in her last official act, concluding 12 years of service on the Snohomish County Council.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Jim Smith breaks his silence: The truth about the Racism Report
LYNNWOOD, August 31, 2022—In a third-party investigation by Haggard & Ganson LLP of allegations against Councilman Jim Smith concludes that “claims of race and sex discrimination” by City Executive Assistant Leah Jensen is substantiated but the claim of a hostile work environment by City of Lynnwood Race and Social Justice Coordinator Douglas Raiford was “not substantiated.” Below is an exclusive four-page statement given to the Lynnwood Times by Councilmember Smith addressing the attorney’s findings:
lynnwoodtimes.com
CHC of Snohomish County announces new interim Chief Medical Officer
EVERETT, Wash., August 29, 2022—Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC) announces Douglas D. McMillen, MD as Interim Chief Medical Officer. Dr. McMillen is a board-certified physician with more than twenty years of experience treating patients. For the last several years, Dr. McMillen has practiced medicine at CHC’s Edmonds Clinic.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two Lynnwood PD Officers graduate Basic Law Enforcement Academy
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 29, 2022—Today, the Lynnwood Police Department announced that two of their newest officers graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Academy on August 25, 2022 – Officer Muneeb Ahmad and Officer Han Nguyen. Police Chief Jim Nelson and Mayor Christine Frizzell were at the graduation to celebrate...
