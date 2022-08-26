Read full article on original website
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
WKRC
Brazil Day Cincinnati Street Party celebrates music, dance and food
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can find a little piece of Brazil right here in the Tri-State. Brazil Day is next week, and to celebrate the local Brazilian community there will be a street party on September 4 in East Price Hill. Reneé Stoltzfus, executive director of Joy Brasileira, talks about all of the music dance and fun.
WKRC
New report shows our life expectancy now at lowest it's been in decades
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report released Wednesday says our life expectancy is now the lowest it’s been in decades. It’s the second year in a row we’ve seen what many are calling "astounding declines." Our life expectancy is likely down now likely due to a number...
WKRC
"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
WKRC
UC to launch sudden cardiac clinical trial with first responders' help
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are the first in the nation to launch a new clinical trial that could help save lives. Researchers have just launched a new clinical trial with first responders looking to understand why people have sudden cardiac arrests. "For every one of...
WKRC
Terror Town to open for the Halloween season in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – Terror Town is opening up its 2022 season on September 2. The immersive attraction is located near Williamsburg. It is set as a town in the 19th century with different horror-themed shops for vendors. It also has a haunted trail in the back. Owners...
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
WKRC
Beagles rescued from testing facility receive second chance through local adoptions
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a happy day for a group of beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia: They were saved after a years-long lawsuit exposed their living conditions. A small group gathered outside the Humane Association of Warren County. Arriving at 5:45 in the morning, Columbus...
WKRC
Longtime fans give viewing advice for Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) --- Tuesday, August 30th marks five days from the Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks. We spoke to longtime fans, David Hawk and Patricia Hinton of Maineville. They’ve been coming to the show since the 70’s and never missed a single one. Every year, they get...
WKRC
Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
WKRC
Queen City on the Silver Screen: 3 movies filmed in Cincy showing at Venice Film Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Venice Film Festival is one of the oldest and most prestigious festivals. Just 23 films are being screened there this year. Three of those films were shot right here in Cincinnati. Netflix's “White Noise,” an apocalyptic comedy starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; “Bones and All,”...
WKRC
Couple honors tradition to see Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks every year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As fans gear up to see the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks on Labor Day weekend, some of the biggest fireworks fans in the Tri-State shared their plans for the show. David Hawk and Patricia Hinton have seen every fireworks show there is. They started coming together as...
WKRC
Cincinnati City Council votes unanimously to approve Long as city manager
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati assistant city manager Sheryl Long is no longer the assistant. Cincinnati City Council unanimously voted to approve her for the city manager at its Thursday meeting. The search was down to Long and interim city manager, John Curp. The vote to approve Long followed Mayor Aftab...
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
WKRC
What to expect from W&S/WEBN Fireworks including a soundtrack hint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Tri-State end of summer tradition returns this weekend. D.J. Hodge with iHeartMedia shares a preview of the Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks on September 4.
WKRC
Lockland Schools close due to 'threat of violence'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lockland Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a threat of violence made against the school on social media. The school district made the announcement on Facebook around midnight. Police are investigating the matter. "Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the...
WKRC
Family pleads for leads 9 years after Brittany Stykes' murder
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday marked nine years since Brittany Stykes was found murdered along the side of a Brown County highway and her family is determined to make sure her case does not remain cold for much longer. On August 28, 2013, a pregnant Stykes was headed to...
WKRC
Driver accused of intentionally hitting two people, killing 1 of them
SPRING GROVE VILLAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is accused of intentionally hitting two people with her vehicle, killing one of them. Taahviya Chapman, 24, faces murder, felonious assault and other charges. Police say Chapman purposefully hit two people with her vehicle Wednesday outside of the Kroger on Kennard Avenue.
WKRC
Springdale Police cancel alert for endangered missing woman
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police have canceled an alert for a woman a day after she was reported missing. Marilyn Richardson, 75, walked away from her home on Red Maple Way around 8 a.m. on Monday. She has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was without her medications. Police were concerned for her safety.
