WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO