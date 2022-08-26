ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Brazil Day Cincinnati Street Party celebrates music, dance and food

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can find a little piece of Brazil right here in the Tri-State. Brazil Day is next week, and to celebrate the local Brazilian community there will be a street party on September 4 in East Price Hill. Reneé Stoltzfus, executive director of Joy Brasileira, talks about all of the music dance and fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC to launch sudden cardiac clinical trial with first responders' help

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are the first in the nation to launch a new clinical trial that could help save lives. Researchers have just launched a new clinical trial with first responders looking to understand why people have sudden cardiac arrests. "For every one of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lockland Schools close due to 'threat of violence'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lockland Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a threat of violence made against the school on social media. The school district made the announcement on Facebook around midnight. Police are investigating the matter. "Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Driver accused of intentionally hitting two people, killing 1 of them

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is accused of intentionally hitting two people with her vehicle, killing one of them. Taahviya Chapman, 24, faces murder, felonious assault and other charges. Police say Chapman purposefully hit two people with her vehicle Wednesday outside of the Kroger on Kennard Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Springdale Police cancel alert for endangered missing woman

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police have canceled an alert for a woman a day after she was reported missing. Marilyn Richardson, 75, walked away from her home on Red Maple Way around 8 a.m. on Monday. She has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was without her medications. Police were concerned for her safety.
SPRINGDALE, OH

