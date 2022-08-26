Read full article on original website
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after SUV overturns
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Crawford County have identified the victim as 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anderson was southbound on S. 200th Street one half mile...
