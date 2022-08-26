ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

West Virginia's Gauley Season fast approaching for whitewater rafting enthusiasts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The countdown to Gauley Season has officially begun. Each year, controlled releases from the Summersville Dam are scheduled for six weeks beginning after Labor Day, releasing 44 million gallons of water into the Gauley River at a rate of over 50 mph. That volume is enough to fill one Olympic-size pool every 10 seconds. This year’s releases begin the weekend of Sept. 9 and are scheduled to run until the weekend of Oct. 15.
WVNews

WVNews

Mason County's Amy Grady to chair Senate Education Committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County’s Amy Grady, a public school teacher for the last 15 years, is the new chairman of the West Virginia Senate Education Committee. Grady, a Republican who was elected in 2020, replaces Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, who has announced she plans to challenge Senate President Craig Blair for that position.
WVNews

West Virginia's senators announce $27.9M for statewide high-speed broadband effort

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — GigaBeam’s bids through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund have been authorized, awarding about $28 million to the company to further connect West Virginia with high-speed broadband, West Virginia's U.S. senators, Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, announced Thursday. “This is fantastic news for...
WVNews

September is National Voter Registration Month

Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote or to update their voter registration information. The WV Secretary of State’s Office is proud to join NASS in this annual effort. West...
WVNews

Marion County woman among latest West Virginia COVID dead; Wetzel, Boone, Upshur, Mercer & Mineral counties go gold

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohio, Putnam and Hancock counties. The Marion County victim was a 94-year-old female, while the other deceased were a 79-year-old male from Wayne, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam, and a 92-year-old female from Hancock.
Patrick Morrisey
WVNews

West Virginia State Police seek help finding 2 runaway juveniles

GILMAN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are asking for assistance in locating two 16-year-old males who left the Oak Ridge Campus of the Elkins Mountain School. The juveniles were wearing all-black clothing and may have been on bicycles. The Elkins Mountain School is located at Gilman, near the Allegheny Highlands hiking/bicycling trail that runs from Elkins to Parsons, Hendricks and then into Thomas.
WVNews

Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
WVNews

Military identifies remains of WWII Army soldier from Ohio

RUTLAND, Ohio (AP) — The remains of a soldier from Ohio who was killed in World War II have now been positively identified, according to Defense Department officials. Army Pfc. Worley D. Jacks, 21, of Rutland, was assigned to Company L, 232nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry Division, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.
