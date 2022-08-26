CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The countdown to Gauley Season has officially begun. Each year, controlled releases from the Summersville Dam are scheduled for six weeks beginning after Labor Day, releasing 44 million gallons of water into the Gauley River at a rate of over 50 mph. That volume is enough to fill one Olympic-size pool every 10 seconds. This year’s releases begin the weekend of Sept. 9 and are scheduled to run until the weekend of Oct. 15.

