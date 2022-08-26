Read full article on original website
WVNews
COVID report for Sept. 1, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohi…
West Virginia's CAMC & Mon Health officially join forces as Vandalia Health
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — CAMC and Mon Health System have signed the final agreement to become one integrated delivery system — Vandalia Health — after receiving approval from all necessary regulatory and government review and approval, officials said. Vandalia Health President and CEO David Ramsey made...
West Virginia's Gauley Season fast approaching for whitewater rafting enthusiasts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The countdown to Gauley Season has officially begun. Each year, controlled releases from the Summersville Dam are scheduled for six weeks beginning after Labor Day, releasing 44 million gallons of water into the Gauley River at a rate of over 50 mph. That volume is enough to fill one Olympic-size pool every 10 seconds. This year’s releases begin the weekend of Sept. 9 and are scheduled to run until the weekend of Oct. 15.
Runaway poster
GILMAN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are asking for assistance in locating t…
Mason County's Amy Grady to chair Senate Education Committee
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County’s Amy Grady, a public school teacher for the last 15 years, is the new chairman of the West Virginia Senate Education Committee. Grady, a Republican who was elected in 2020, replaces Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, who has announced she plans to challenge Senate President Craig Blair for that position.
West Virginia's senators announce $27.9M for statewide high-speed broadband effort
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — GigaBeam’s bids through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund have been authorized, awarding about $28 million to the company to further connect West Virginia with high-speed broadband, West Virginia's U.S. senators, Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, announced Thursday. “This is fantastic news for...
September is National Voter Registration Month
Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote or to update their voter registration information. The WV Secretary of State’s Office is proud to join NASS in this annual effort. West...
Marion County woman among latest West Virginia COVID dead; Wetzel, Boone, Upshur, Mercer & Mineral counties go gold
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohio, Putnam and Hancock counties. The Marion County victim was a 94-year-old female, while the other deceased were a 79-year-old male from Wayne, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam, and a 92-year-old female from Hancock.
West Virginia State Police seek help finding 2 runaway juveniles
GILMAN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are asking for assistance in locating two 16-year-old males who left the Oak Ridge Campus of the Elkins Mountain School. The juveniles were wearing all-black clothing and may have been on bicycles. The Elkins Mountain School is located at Gilman, near the Allegheny Highlands hiking/bicycling trail that runs from Elkins to Parsons, Hendricks and then into Thomas.
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
Military identifies remains of WWII Army soldier from Ohio
RUTLAND, Ohio (AP) — The remains of a soldier from Ohio who was killed in World War II have now been positively identified, according to Defense Department officials. Army Pfc. Worley D. Jacks, 21, of Rutland, was assigned to Company L, 232nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry Division, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.
Washington sees a boost in visitors, but full recovery remains elusive
WASHINGTON - D.C. welcomed nearly 6 million more visitors last year than in 2020, a sign that people are on the move and eager to travel. It's also a stark reminder of the challenges the nation's capital faces as it seeks to rebuild a tourism economy reeling from the global pandemic.
