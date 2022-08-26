Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Up North: Dragon Boat Festival celebrates resilience after two year hiatus
The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival has brought together racers and fans since its inaugural year in 2002. The festival however returned after a two year absence due to the Coivid-19 pandemic, which has racers and fans excited to get back to the activities. “It’s a fantastic event and it’s...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Adria G
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
The Family Freedom Center greets hillside with barbeque and open house
The Family Freedom Center introduced themselves to the Hillside community on Tuesday with a open house and barbeque. The organization is taking over the operations of the historic Neighborhood Youth Services, or NYS. So these folks will be the ones. The programming at Washington Center was left to an uncertain...
WDIO-TV
Pre-Pride Celebrations
Pride weekend: it’s an event free from judgement and hate, it’s an absolute celebration of a diverse and accepting community. Vikre Distillery wants to help individuals get a head start on their pride weekend by throwing a pre-pride party. Vikre is an inclusive space made for the community of Duluth to be the best possible place to celebrate people from all diverse backgrounds.
WDIO-TV
Tackling health hurdles Duluth East star RB Austan Orvedahl returns ready for Thursday’s season opener
The Minnesota prep football season kicks off this week. One of the teams flipping on the Thursday night lights will be Duluth East. Possibly their most prolific returner is senior running back Austan Orvedahl who, after some health related setbacks last season, is back in full force. “I’ve been working...
WDIO-TV
Duluth schools promote unity with new back-to-school event
For thousands of kids and teens around the Norhtland, it’s the last Monday this summer they’re going to bed without school in the morning. Duluth Public Schools helped students get ready to go back to class with a big event at Bayfront Festival Park. The district dubbed it “Unity in our Community.”
WDIO-TV
A new chapter for the Proctor School District
The Proctor School District has its eyes on turning the page into a new chapter as a new school year is right around the corner with a new superintendent, new teachers, and a new mindset. “It is an opportunity that not very many people get. As educators, we get that...
