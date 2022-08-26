Read full article on original website
Related
FBI: 16 federal search warrants served in South Valley
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large law enforcement presence was seen Thursday morning in southwest Albuquerque near Atrisco Dr. and Kelly Rd. as the FBI conducted a multi-agency operation. More than a dozen agencies were on scene and officials say the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force was executing 16 federal search warrants. Officials say there is […]
Man waiting trial in two assault cases arrested again
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vincent Trujeque is already awaiting trial in two separate assault cases, now he’s accused of trying to attack someone on the University of New Mexico campus Tuesday. UNM police took Trujeque into custody after they say he approached a man on campus and asked if he had any tools to fix a bicycle […]
APD chief sounds off on pretrial detention process
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina sounded off on the pretrial detention process and a claim Tuesday from the courts that tougher pretrial detention rules are not the answer. “Yes, it means some people stay in jail. Later today, you’ll be hearing more information about our offender from yesterday. How this individual […]
Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albuquerque Police suspend officer accused of harassing ex-girlfriend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has suspended one of its officers, accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. According to a criminal complaint, last February Christopher Martinez showed up to the Snap Fitness in Bosque Farms where is ex-girlfriend was working out, in his partial uniform, in a marked unit while he was […]
Albuquerque woman accused of embezzling $175K from employer
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling more than $175,000 from her former employer over a six-year span, according to authorities. A criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court shows 61-year-old Lisa Martinez is facing a second-degree felony charge of embezzlement. Martinez worked as an […]
New kiosk lets people deposit to inmates accounts
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County now has a new kiosk that lets people deposit money into inmates’ accounts at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The kiosk was installed on the first floor of Bernalillo County Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave. SW. Deposits can be made directly into inmates’ accounts with no charge. The kiosk accepts debit […]
New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment Albuquerque Police tracked down 19-year-old Reginald Hall. The young homeless man was accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Bosque and then trying to set the Bosque on fire. “If you don’t stop, force will be used upon you. This is the Albuquerque Police Department. You’re […]
KOAT 7
APD reports no homicides related to drugs; Target 7 investigates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Each week the Albuquerque Police Department puts together a report showing homicides year to date. According to the most recent data, there have been 79 homicides, but none were drug-related. The reports are available to everyone and are posted on the city of Albuquerque's website. “Where...
krwg.org
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.
An Albuquerque Woman Has Been Accused of Stealing $175,000 from Her Former Employer
"An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling over $175,000 from her former employer." —The New Mexican. Lisa Martinez—aged 61—is facing a second-degree felony of embezzlement: a criminal complaint was filed earlier this month by the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Austin Crespin is set to begin Monday. Crespin is accused in the March 2020 murder of an Albuquerque man. Police say 27-year-old Crespin and 41-year-old Agatha Frost were part of a group that planned a robbery near Central and Coal in March 2020. Witnesses say gunfire broke out and four […]
Man accused of shooting woman after trying to carjack her
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the person accused of shooting at a woman after trying to carjack her. According to Crime Stoppers, this happened in the area of Pennsylvania and Indian School on Aug. 9 at around 5 in the morning. They say the man demanded the victim’s car keys at gunpoint. The woman […]
New Mexico man and his mom facing charges for 2017 murder
A man and his mom are facing charges for their alleged role in a 2017 murder in New Mexico. According to court documents, Joaquin Roibal killed 51-year-old AJ Griffyn in 2017 and dumped his body off of a trail outside of Magdalena. The documents say Roibal was the caretaker of a rental property where Griffyn […]
Brother of Fabian Gonzales faces murder charge in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One month after testifying in the trial tied to the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, the brother of Fabian Gonzales is now charged in an unrelated fatal shooting. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after investigators claim that Gonzales got in a fight with a driver on a […]
Man accused of beating woman at bus stop ruled incompetent to stand trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has found a man accused of beating an elderly woman at a bus stop dangerous and incompetent to stand trial. In April, James Morrison is accused of badly beating the woman at a bus stop along Coors near Paseo, hitting her several times in the face, and stealing her purse before […]
Property Crime: Albuquerque business owners spending big to prevent it
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque business owners are fed up. One of the biggest commercial property owners in Albuquerque is paying $100,000 to protect their property, but they feel it’s a lost cause and are demanding change. Doug Peterson, President of Peterson Properties, says crime in the city is so out of control he’s had to […]
Suspect in Los Chavez SWAT incident has long criminal history
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Friday night is Jason Ramirez. The tense SWAT scene Friday lasted eight hours. At the end of it all, Valencia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people. According […]
Del Norte High School cleared after shots fired nearby, no injuries
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says officers have secured Del Norte High School after reports of shots fired near the school at Montgomery and San Mateo Wednesday afternoon. No one was hurt. The event unfolded around 12:27 p.m., sparking a massive police response around the lunch hour. Police say reports indicated several shots were fired […]
Comments / 0