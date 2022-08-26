Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
WSAZ
Woman dead in Charleston shooting; man arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The names of the victim and the suspect in a deadly shooting have been released by Charleston Police. Nancy Belcher, 72, was shot “multiple times” Tuesday afternoon, police say, and was found on her front porch. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston police make arrest in fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police arrested a man Tuesday following a shooting at a home near Kanawha City. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road around 4:40 p.m. Officers found 76-year-old Vestal Frederick Harper leaving the scene upon their arrival. Officers stopped Harper and detained him.
wchstv.com
Charleston police release name of woman shot and killed in Kanawha City; suspect arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m. 8/30/22. Charleston police have released the name of a woman shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha City and the suspect who has been charged in her death. Nancy Belcher, 72, was found with multiple gunshots and pronounced dead about 4:45 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
Metro News
Trial date set in Kanawha County murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two accused murderers pleaded not guilty Thursday during their arraignments in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Mikeo Wooton, 20, of Dunbar and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C., allegedly killed Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston, on March 13. They were both recently indicted on...
UPDATE: Man facing murder charge after woman fatally shot in Kanawha City
UPDATE: (9:19 P.M. Tuesday, Aug. 30) – Vestal Fredrick Harper was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Tuesday evening. Harper was charged with 1st degree murder and is being housed in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond. He is set to appear in court on September 7th, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. If found […]
WVNT-TV
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former West Virginia cop and firefighter sentenced for raping teen
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
Oak Hill man sentenced to prison for attempt to bribe officers
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Friday for the felony offense of Bribery in Official and Public Matters. Reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney indicate that, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Kyle K.J. Slaughter, 26 of Oak Hill, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony charge, to which Slaughter pled guilty on June 29, 2022.
msn.com
Suspect wanted in Friday's fatal shooting on West Side of Charleston taken into custody
Witness statements helped Charleston police identify the man they said shot and killed a man on the city's West Side on Friday. Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston turned himself in on Sunday to law enforcement. He is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston.
Funeral services for Charleston Police Department K-9 Axel announced
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department have announced funeral services for fallen K-9 officer Axel. According to city officials, Axel’s funeral will take place in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Visitation will start at noon with services beginning […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
Huntington man charged after string of violence
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man faces multiple charges after a string of violent acts Monday afternoon in Huntington’s Guyandotte neighborhood. Officers with the Huntington Police Department were called to a residence in the 700 block of Rear Buffington Street after 12:30 p.m. Authorities said 30-year-old Logan Burns had entered a home and shot a 46-year-old man in the leg and struck a 30-year-old man in the face with a handgun.
wchstv.com
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
meigsindypress.com
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity
RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County authorities make arrests after attempts to solicit minors
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Putnam County authorities arrested two people after they allegedly attempted to solicit minors for sexual activity. Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and 71-year-old Rudy Lee Raynes, of Eleanor, attempted to meet with who they thought were teenagers. Cook allegedly communicated with who he...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Police Department Mourns Loss Of K-9 Axel
The funeral for Charleston K-9 officer Axel will be held later this week. Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says K-9 Axel was shot at close range by wanted felon, 50-year-old Samuel Paul Ranson of Charleston. Police were dispatched to a home on East Point Drive late Saturday...
UPDATE: Suspect name released in shooting, assault, and burglary case
A Huntington man has been arrested and charged with 13 felonies following a shooting that happened in Guyandotte Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Beckley PD investigating stolen trailer from Sam’s Club
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently involved in an ongoing investigation for the theft of a white dual-axle box-trailer that was taken from an area behind Sam’s Club in Beckley. According to the Beckley Police Department, Friday, August 5th, 2022 was when the theft occurred. The vehicle stolen appears to be […]
Comments / 0