WANE-TV
Blackburn Romey offer free motorcycle in giveaway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Law firm Blackburn Romey announced the winner of its annual Harley Davidson Street Bob Special Wednesday as a way to celebrate being a part of the Indiana riders’ community. The firm’s website announced Timothy Roberts as the winner. “This is cool,” Roberts...
WANE-TV
Planned Parenthood, other groups file lawsuit to block Indiana abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood, along with other women’s health groups, have filed a lawsuit to block Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect. The lawsuit, which was filed in state court this week, argues that the new law violates the right to privacy and equal privileges protections under the Indiana Constitution. The suit was filed by Planned Parenthood’s Great Northwest group along with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation and All-Options, Inc.
WANE-TV
New Fall outlook brings toasty temps
Astronomical fall begins on September 22 but meteorologists have long recognized that fall starts on September first. This is what is called ‘meteorological fall’. For weather record-keeping purposes, the seasons are broken down into three-month periods which always begin on the first of the month. So September first is the start of fall.
WANE-TV
Grant helps preserve 2 historic FW African American sites
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne sites significant to Indiana’s African American history received funding Monday for preservation assistance. The African American Historical Society and Museum, located at 436 E Douglas Ave., received $7,500 to install a more energy efficient heating system; and the Turner Chapel AME Church, located at 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., received $20,000 to replace the roof on the 1927 Gothic Revival-style church.
WANE-TV
Storms cut power to thousands
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
WANE-TV
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
WANE-TV
Indiana deputy charged with identity deception, obstruction of justice
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) deputy Monday afternoon for one count of identity deception and one count of obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies. Indiana State Police (ISP) began an investigation after receiving an email in May that made...
WANE-TV
ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
