EDINA, MINN. (PRWEB) AUGUST 30, 2022 – Complex knee surgeon and research clinician scientist, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, joins the list of most highly cited researchers (h-index => 100 according to his public profile in the Google Scholar Citations database). A high h-index value signifies Dr. LaPrade’s leadership in the Orthopedic field and underscores the degree to which his research has advanced and inspired the work of peer scientists. An h-index of 100 indicates that Dr. LaPrade has published 100 papers that have each received 100 or more citations 100 or more times. When a paper is frequently cited, it demonstrates that other researchers and orthopedists are using those results to test and prove new theories that subsequently provide fresh discoveries. This process is how research serves as the basis for continuously advancing the field of orthopedics and improving outcomes.

EDINA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO