Minneapolis, MN

Bee
5d ago

I still don't understand why nonvacinated people have to test more than the vaccinated. What's the difference? Why?

ktoe.com

Jensen, teachers union trade shots over his education plan

Critics and Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen are exchanging harsh words over his pledge to convert very-low-performing public schools — including Minneapolis — into charter schools, self-governed schools or non-public schools. Education Minnesota teachers union president Denise Specht (SPECK) calls Jensen’s ten-point education plan “the greatest hits of failed and discredited policies from the last 20 years”:
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Southside crime complaints greet new public safety commissioner

Dr. Cedric Alexander has been Minneapolis’ first-ever public safety commissioner for about a month. Since he was sworn in on August 8, Alexander, in addition to his main job overseeing five departments including police, fire, 9-1-1, emergency management and neighborhood safety (formerly violence prevention), also has been attending community meetings to get better acquainted with his new city.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Delta pilots plan picket Thursday, call for contract changes

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday Delta airlines pilots who are part of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) will picket at seven Delta hubs across the US, including MSP airport. ALPA members will protest "protracted contract negotiations." This is the third picketing event held at MSP since April. In a release,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Tips for dealing with anxiety stemming from violence

MINNEAPOLIS — Parents and students can have anxiety about going back to school for many reasons. But if the anxiety stems from violence, like a fear of shootings, there are some specific tips which can help. 1. Assure children and teens they are safe. This is the first tip...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Workers at the University of Minnesota plan picket protesting low wages, greenwashing

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of college students are moving on to campus at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, while workers for the U host an informational picket. Scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday and run through 5 p.m. at Centennial Hall on the Minneapolis campus, custodians, dining workers, gardeners, and several other service workers are demanding an end to low wages, homelessness, and discrimination.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Underground explosions prompt additional monitoring at U of M

(Minneapolis, MN)--As students return to the U-of-M’s Minneapolis campus, officials say they’ve expanded monitoring of sanitary sewers for flammable substances. It’s prompted by an underground explosion June 30th that blew off manhole covers on University Avenue and forced evacuation of residents and businesses in the surrounding area. Then on August 2nd, evacuations were again ordered when contractors working in sewer tunnels notified authorities after their gas monitors spiked and they smelled and saw petroleum in the tunnel. Officials say an investigation continues into any and all potential sources. Metropolitan Council Chairman Charlie Zelle says they’re working to put measures in place that provide advance notice of hazardous conditions and protect the public.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done

Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
BLOOMINGTON, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Back-to-school time is expensive - Minnesota parents offer tips for survival

The back-to-school marathon is in full sprint and testing parents' sanity. "I run around like a crazy lady," said Anissa Keyes, a Minneapolis business owner and mother of five. "It's all the logistics and all the adjustments from the summer schedule to the fall schedule. Where they are going to be after school and what buses and activities they have to balance. It's a lot."
MINNESOTA STATE
longfellownokomismessenger.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
viatravelers.com

Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
SHAKOPEE, MN
orthospinenews.com

Complex Knee Surgeon, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, Ranks Among the Top Orthopedic Researchers in the World as h-index Surpasses 100

EDINA, MINN. (PRWEB) AUGUST 30, 2022 – Complex knee surgeon and research clinician scientist, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, joins the list of most highly cited researchers (h-index => 100 according to his public profile in the Google Scholar Citations database). A high h-index value signifies Dr. LaPrade’s leadership in the Orthopedic field and underscores the degree to which his research has advanced and inspired the work of peer scientists. An h-index of 100 indicates that Dr. LaPrade has published 100 papers that have each received 100 or more citations 100 or more times. When a paper is frequently cited, it demonstrates that other researchers and orthopedists are using those results to test and prove new theories that subsequently provide fresh discoveries. This process is how research serves as the basis for continuously advancing the field of orthopedics and improving outcomes.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze

FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
FOLEY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

