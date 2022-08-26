Read full article on original website
Bee
5d ago
I still don't understand why nonvacinated people have to test more than the vaccinated. What's the difference? Why?

Minnesota nurses to strike for 3 days at 15 hospitals
Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses have given a 10-day strike notice that will last for three days starting Sept. 12, if there isn't an agreement reached regarding their contracts. The announcement was made during a Thursday news conference. The strike is expected to go from 7 a.m. Sept. 12 to 7...
Two months into new THC law, focus is renewed on keeping edibles away from kids
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at "Love Is An Ingredient" in Columbia Heights has stayed busy this summer, to say the least. "We've seen a lot more customers," CEO Mason Alt said. "That's for darn sure." Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC products July 1, Alt estimates that he's...
ktoe.com
Jensen, teachers union trade shots over his education plan
Critics and Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen are exchanging harsh words over his pledge to convert very-low-performing public schools — including Minneapolis — into charter schools, self-governed schools or non-public schools. Education Minnesota teachers union president Denise Specht (SPECK) calls Jensen’s ten-point education plan “the greatest hits of failed and discredited policies from the last 20 years”:
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Southside crime complaints greet new public safety commissioner
Dr. Cedric Alexander has been Minneapolis’ first-ever public safety commissioner for about a month. Since he was sworn in on August 8, Alexander, in addition to his main job overseeing five departments including police, fire, 9-1-1, emergency management and neighborhood safety (formerly violence prevention), also has been attending community meetings to get better acquainted with his new city.
Delta pilots plan picket Thursday, call for contract changes
MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday Delta airlines pilots who are part of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) will picket at seven Delta hubs across the US, including MSP airport. ALPA members will protest "protracted contract negotiations." This is the third picketing event held at MSP since April. In a release,...
KIMT
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Tips for dealing with anxiety stemming from violence
MINNEAPOLIS — Parents and students can have anxiety about going back to school for many reasons. But if the anxiety stems from violence, like a fear of shootings, there are some specific tips which can help. 1. Assure children and teens they are safe. This is the first tip...
The first day of class is creeping closer, are school districts ready?
MINNEAPOLIS — The final golden days of summer vacation are coming to close with the first day of school for many metro kids fast approaching. Schools are still struggling to fill open positions, but it's not all bad news in Minnesota classrooms. Anoka-Hennepin is the largest school district in...
Workers at the University of Minnesota plan picket protesting low wages, greenwashing
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of college students are moving on to campus at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, while workers for the U host an informational picket. Scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday and run through 5 p.m. at Centennial Hall on the Minneapolis campus, custodians, dining workers, gardeners, and several other service workers are demanding an end to low wages, homelessness, and discrimination.
'This will be a first': Eden Prairie company works to revolutionize organ transplants
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — More than 2 million people need dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive, according to the National Kidney Foundation. But what if they didn't? What if nobody had to wait for an organ to survive?. Miromatrix, an Eden Prairie-based biomedical company, is trying to change...
voiceofalexandria.com
Underground explosions prompt additional monitoring at U of M
(Minneapolis, MN)--As students return to the U-of-M’s Minneapolis campus, officials say they’ve expanded monitoring of sanitary sewers for flammable substances. It’s prompted by an underground explosion June 30th that blew off manhole covers on University Avenue and forced evacuation of residents and businesses in the surrounding area. Then on August 2nd, evacuations were again ordered when contractors working in sewer tunnels notified authorities after their gas monitors spiked and they smelled and saw petroleum in the tunnel. Officials say an investigation continues into any and all potential sources. Metropolitan Council Chairman Charlie Zelle says they’re working to put measures in place that provide advance notice of hazardous conditions and protect the public.
This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done
Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
redlakenationnews.com
Back-to-school time is expensive - Minnesota parents offer tips for survival
The back-to-school marathon is in full sprint and testing parents' sanity. "I run around like a crazy lady," said Anissa Keyes, a Minneapolis business owner and mother of five. "It's all the logistics and all the adjustments from the summer schedule to the fall schedule. Where they are going to be after school and what buses and activities they have to balance. It's a lot."
longfellownokomismessenger.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
fox40jackson.com
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a “beef” he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged...
viatravelers.com
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
U of M touts second-largest, most diverse freshman class in school history
MINNEAPOLIS — A buzz returned to the University of Minnesota campus Monday as freshman began to move into the dorms for the fall semester, a rite of passage that happens like clockwork every August. This year, there's a lot of them. According to the school, the freshman class in...
orthospinenews.com
Complex Knee Surgeon, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, Ranks Among the Top Orthopedic Researchers in the World as h-index Surpasses 100
EDINA, MINN. (PRWEB) AUGUST 30, 2022 – Complex knee surgeon and research clinician scientist, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, joins the list of most highly cited researchers (h-index => 100 according to his public profile in the Google Scholar Citations database). A high h-index value signifies Dr. LaPrade’s leadership in the Orthopedic field and underscores the degree to which his research has advanced and inspired the work of peer scientists. An h-index of 100 indicates that Dr. LaPrade has published 100 papers that have each received 100 or more citations 100 or more times. When a paper is frequently cited, it demonstrates that other researchers and orthopedists are using those results to test and prove new theories that subsequently provide fresh discoveries. This process is how research serves as the basis for continuously advancing the field of orthopedics and improving outcomes.
Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze
FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
mprnews.org
After police drone hearing, some Minneapolis council members look to reign in their use
Minneapolis City Council members heard from the public last week about a draft policy on police drones. State law already permits law enforcement to use the unmanned aerial vehicles, but departments need to hold a public hearing before establishing a drone program. After the hearing, Ward 2 Council Member Robin...
KARE 11
Comments / 5