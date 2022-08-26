Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
US Lacks Power to Kill Fraud Suit, Whistleblower Tells Justices
A whistleblower’s False Claims Act suit alleging that Executive Health Resources Inc. defrauded Medicare should be revived because the government failed to properly intervene in the case before it moved for dismissal, according to a brief filed with the US Supreme Court. The FCA says the Justice Department may...
bloomberglaw.com
SEC Commissioner Calls for Less Secrecy in Whistleblower Awards
Changes also will help whistleblowers get rewarded for helping other agencies. The SEC’s decision on Friday to reverse Trump-era restrictions on its whistleblower program divided the five-member body, with its newest member citing concerns about the program’s secrecy that were outlined in a recent Bloomberg Law investigation. “The...
bloomberglaw.com
Nasdaq Diversity Rule Challenge Puts Conservatives on Defense (1)
Conservative groups faced a skeptical panel of Fifth Circuit judges over their legal challenge to the SEC’s backing of Nasdaq rules aimed at putting more women and minorities on corporate boards. “You have to be able to say it’s arbitrary,” Judge Stephen Higginson of the US Court of Appeals...
bloomberglaw.com
Musk, Twitter Both Subpoena Bot Whistle-Blower in Buyout Dispute
Lawyers for both Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. subpoenaed a whistle-blower who says the social-media platform’s officials didn’t know or care to find out how many accounts were spam or robot accounts as the billionaire seeks to cancel a $44 billion buyout of the company. Peiter Zatko. ,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges
The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son.
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
bloomberglaw.com
New York City Bar’s Trump Warning Highlights False Claims Issue
Report names lawyer who questioned search for Trump documents. The New York City Bar’s warning against lawyers making misleading statements related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is the most recent example of professional associations and disciplinary bodies cracking down on false claims by attorneys, legal ethics experts told Bloomberg Law.
RELATED PEOPLE
Privileged Documents Between Trump, His Attorney Found During FBI Raid: DOJ
The Justice Department said it had used a "filter team" to review the Mar-a-Lago documents, eliminating the need for a special master to be appointed.
bloomberglaw.com
DOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ Request (1)
The US Department of Justice said it already screened documents seized from. ’s Florida home for attorney-client privilege, potentially casting doubt on the former president’s lawsuit seeking third-party review of the records. Trump claims a so-called special master is necessary to determine if some of the documents were privileged,...
Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing items seized from Florida home
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized two weeks ago from his Florida home, until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review.
bloomberglaw.com
FTC Sues Mobile Data Broker Over Abortion Location Data Sale (2)
The US Federal Trade Commission sued Kochava Inc. , a data broker it alleges sells consumers’ mobile geolocation data that could be used to track visits to abortion providers, addiction recovery centers or other sensitive locations. The agency voted 4-1 to file the complaint in Idaho federal court, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Subpoenaed by Georgia Grand Jury Investigating 2020 Election
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative attorney L. Lin Wood said he had been subpoenaed to appear before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. "The devil is after me today!!!" Wood said in a statement shared on...
Takeaways from the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit
The release of a redacted affidavit that the Justice Department used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home shed new light on the federal investigation into the handling of documents from his White House.
bloomberglaw.com
Businesses With Overseas Research Targeted by IRS Expense Rule
The change in tax treatment of research and experimental expenditures under Internal Revenue Code Section 174, effective for tax years beginning after Jan. 1, 2022, could have additional impacts on US taxpayers that incur research costs overseas. Under previous rules, businesses had the option of deducting these expenses in the year they’re incurred, or capitalizing the costs and amortizing them over five or 10 years. Starting in 2022, businesses lose the option to deduct these costs in the year they are incurred.
bloomberglaw.com
Why Law Firm Partnership Is More Challenging for Women
I have been a trial lawyer for 17 years. While I made partner at a reputable business litigation firm (my previous employer), it was not an easy path. In fact, I was the first woman in our office to do so. Many talented women leave the profession before they are...
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Greenberg Associates Get Bonuses in Hot Miami
In today’s column, four firms advised in OpenText’s $6 billion buy of Micro Focus in an enterprise software deal; as their business slows and costs rise, Big Law firms will probably use “deliberate” performance reviews and transfers rather than layoffs to lower their headcounts, a report says; some partners say young lawyers working remotely are missing out on important experience.
Comments / 0