Gas price uncertainty for Michiganders ahead of Labor Day weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Described as a “bumpy ride” by GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, the BP refinery fire in Whiting, Indiana coupled with the approaching peak of hurricane season is a recipe that could drive up gasoline prices as much as $3.99 in some areas, he said.
Gov. Whitmer announces some construction pauses this weekend to ease Labor Day travel
MICHIGAN, USA — It's going to be a busy weekend across Michigan as people hit the roads to celebrate Labor Day weekend. In order to ease holiday travel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be moving orange barrels and opening lane restrictions on nearly 100 projects statewide.
SURVEY: Nearly 90 percent of MI restaurant owners face high operating costs with lower profits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A survey done by the National Restaurant Association this summer reveals the struggles for thousands of business owners across the country. This summer has been a busy one at Mitten Brewing Company, but even though customer traffic is close to pre-pandemic levels, there' are still struggles behind the scenes.
Holland Hospital earns 5-star rating, only hospital in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Hospital received glowing reviews from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Healthgrades, earning a five-star score with recognitions for quality and patient experience. Once again the rating makes Holland Hospital the only hospital in the West Michigan Region to receive the five-star...
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked out...
Michigan Marine veteran walks 900 miles around Lake Michigan to help fellow vets
HOLLAND, Michigan — The waves crash against the shore at Holland State Park. A crowd of hundreds takes in the scenery as a few of them walk along the water. It's something almost any Michigander would find relaxing. But try walking around Lake Michigan. Like, all of it. Travis...
'An epidemic of entitlement': GR restaurant closes after line of rude customers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant closed their doors in the middle of one of their busiest days, after the owner said they could no longer handle the way they were being treated by some of their customers. "It wasn't an easy decision, but I think it...
Robinette's unveils new corn maze design honoring their roots
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year, the folks at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery set out to do something different for their corn maze, but this year they are doing something a bit more familiar. Their corn has been laid out in the pattern of something that they know all too well — a giant apple!
Christian Healthcare Centers files religious discrimination lawsuit against Michigan AG
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a landmark decision by the Michigan Supreme Court in July, the state's anti-discrimination law was interpreted to cover sexual orientation. The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.
5 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of the...
Here's what's going on for Labor Day in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — West Michigan is celebrating Labor Day with carnivals, festivals, car shows, walks, parades and more. Find a list of Labor Day events happening all over West Michigan below. Ionia County. Belding Labor Day Hometown Hoedown Celebration. Where: Downtown Belding. What: Carnival rides, food trucks, beer tent,...
Grand Rapids Fire Department announces Fire Cadet Program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) is hoping to attract new firefighters through a new Fire Cadet Program. The program will give youth in the greater Grand Rapids area a path to becoming a firefighter for the city. The Fire Cadet Program was approved by...
'This is not a magic fix': Catastrophic crash survivor weighs in on insurance reform ruling
LANSING, Mich. — In a 2-1 decision, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that the state's 2019 no-fault insurance reform does not apply retroactively. The judges say it was not the legislatures intention to change care promised to those injured prior to 2019, and even if it were, that would violate the contract clause in the state's constitution.
Volunteers needed to participate in Mayors' Grand River Cleanup
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids and neighboring cities are looking for volunteers to help with the Mayors' Grand River Cleanup that kicks off on Sept. 10. This year the event is a week-long campaign to clean up trash and litter along the banks of the Grand River as well as at parks throughout the area.
State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems
DETROIT — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place “as...
Oceana Co. woman wins $1.18 million jackpot
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — An Oceana County woman is adding $1.18 million to her savings after winning the Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at a Wesco gas station in New Era. The 55-year-old woman, who chose to stay anonymous, said winning came as a shock.
Multiple purse snatchings reported in Grand Rapids area, police say
WALKER, Mich. — Another purse snatching at a West Michigan grocery and retail store is just the latest in a string of similar thefts across Greater Grand Rapids. According to the Walker Police Department, the crime happened Monday, Aug. 29 at the Meijer on Wilson Avenue in Standale. Walker...
Rockford Schools continue to offer virtual class options for 7th-12th graders
ROCKFORD, Mich. — As kids settle into the new school year, it's safe to say COVID-19 is playing a smaller role this year. The pandemic forced many schools to offer online learning options and while most have since evaporated, others are here to stay. During the pandemic, Rockford Public...
Royals celebrates grand reopening as a pizza, sports bar
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On March 16, 2020, a diner called Royals opened its doors to the Wealthy Street community for the first time. That same day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first statewide restrictions for non-essential businesses like restaurants, restricting them to only carryout and curbside pickup options.
Trial begins for GRPD officer charged with carelessly discharging a firearm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial of a Grand Rapids police officer who says he accidentally fired his gun is set to begin Thursday. The trial is moving forward after a judge turned down a request by Greg Bauer's attorney to dismiss the case last month. The jury was selected in early August for the misdemeanor trial.
