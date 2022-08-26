ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"

9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."

Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
Jeanie Buss walks back comment saying Russell Westbrook was Lakers' best player last year

The first year of the Russell Westbrook experience in Los Angeles did not go exactly as planned for him or the Lakers. The team was decimated by injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook himself struggled to make the type of impact he did during his prime years in Oklahoma City. He averaged just 18 points per game (the third-lowest total of his career), was not efficient and was a target for criticism all year.
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."

The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Kendrick Perkins Has A Challenge For Russell Westbrook Following Patrick Beverley's Arrival: "His Goal This Season Should Be To Make An All-Defensive Team For The 1st Time In His Career!"

Russell Westbrook will be entering the 15th season of his NBA career. Throughout his amazing career, Westbrook has had some pretty amazing individual achievements. But due to his poor season with the Los Angeles Lakers, many have forgotten what he's capable of doing. Mr. Triple Double arguably has one last...
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
NBA Fans React To The Knicks' $340 Million Core Of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, And Julius Randle: "This Has To Be The Most Expensive Mid 3 Ever..."

Historically, the New York Knicks haven't been a very successful franchise. Most of their existence has been spent just trying to build a steady playoff contender. This summer, though, the Knicks went all-out in their quest to build the best team possible. And after committing huge salaries to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the team has a core they can roll with for the next few years.
Brooklyn Nets Sign An NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have been a team that has been talked about constantly over the offseason. With superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, they are always a subject of conversation. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of...
NBA Insider Says The Washington Wizards Are 'Firmly In The Hunt' For Donovan Mitchell

There are not many players that come close to Donovan Mitchell in terms of the interest he is garnering this offseason, he is the only big star left that teams can still acquire. For the most part, the conversation has been around the New York Knicks, but they are far from the only interested team. Mitchell is 25 and a 3-time All-Star, that's a rare and coveted combination. Naturally, the Heat, the Hornets, the Cavaliers, and the Wizards have all been named as interested parties.
Jeanie Buss Reveals How Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About The Shaquille O'Neal Trade In 2004: "It Won't Matter To You Because You're Not Coming Back as Coach Either"

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most star-studded franchise in the history of NBA basketball. They have had most of the biggest names in basketball history wear their jersey and represent the LakeShow on the court. They are also the most successful NBA franchise in history with 17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics.
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards

View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a solid season where they went 43-39, but they finished as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, they had to go on the road and play the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, which...
NBA Fans React To Rapper Lil Baby Giving James Harden $250K In Cash As A Birthday Gift: "Like Bro Needs It, His Net Worth Is Like $400 Million."

James Harden has not been the MVP-caliber player he was for a long time in recent seasons. His move to the Brooklyn Nets didn't quite pan out the way he thought it would, and his initial stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was also quite underwhelming. However, despite this, it would seem that The Beard is ready to take on next season, and before doing so, he's making sure that he blows off some steam.
