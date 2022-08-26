Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
thecoastalstar.com
On the Water: Banish summertime blues with an Intracoastal cruise
Visitors from Colombia dance on the Tiki Taxi, which serves the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach. Tao Woolfe/The Coastal Star. Long subtropical summer got you down? Follow the mantra of every South Seas explorer from Cortés to Cousteau: Get out on the water. Fortunately, there are many ways to...
wflx.com
Artemis 1 inspiring aerospace students in Boynton Beach
While many people were hoping to see the Artemis 1 launch go off without a hitch, one group of students watched with even more attention. Boynton Beach Community High School has the only Aerospace Science Academy in the School District of Palm Beach County. It gives students the opportunity to...
jupitermag.com
Ocean Magic Surf Shop Arrives at The Gardens Mall
Jupiter’s resident “surf superstore,” Ocean Magic Surf Shop, is bringing the stoke to The Gardens Mall with a recently unveiled second location on the retail destination’s upper level. Founded in 1986, Ocean Magic Surf Shop has been consistently dubbed one of Florida’s top surf stores. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Editorial: What began as a beach party in Riviera Beach has led to a Singer Island fiasco
It started as an idea to bring attention and revenue to Riviera Beach by holding a beach party. But then came the opposition to the "Wet Dreams" event, and then, allegations the opposition was fueled by fears the event would attract a large crowd of Black revelers to a pavilion on the city's staid, predominantly white Singer Island.
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Ocean City Lumber property sold for $30 million
The Ocean City Lumber Co. property in Delray Beach, with its distinctive water tower and historical train depot, owed much of its preservation to Janet and Tim Onnen, who sold it in August. The original lumber company’s history dates to 1920. Photo provided. The distinctive water tower in downtown...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast recognize overdose awareness day
It is International Overdose Awareness Day and a number of events are taking place throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Recently, Palm Beach County commissioners also proclaimed September to be National Recovery Month. At one time, Delray Beach was once dubbed the epicenter of the overdose epidemic. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Visit us on the web and follow us on social media...
Advisories in effect for 6 beaches in Palm Beach County
The water quality at six beaches in Palm Beach County scored in the "poor" range, according to a news release by the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.
wflx.com
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre Kings Landing site in the downtown area.
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Company from Jupiter built engine for Artemis 1
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is counting down to Monday’s launch of Artemis 1. In the mission, an unmanned space-craft (the Orion capsule) will orbit the moon and return to earth. Orion will ride on a rocket called The SLS (Space Launch System). Parts for SLS...
bocamag.com
Paranormal Historian Mark Muncy Talks the Devil’s Tree
In this Web Extra from our conversation with Florida paranormal historian and traveler Mark Muncy (available in our September/October issue), Mark shares his favorite spooky story from southern Florida—a tale involving a grisly serial killer, a haunted tree and some unlucky motorists. Take it away, Mark:. “I think the...
wflx.com
Tips for your ribs and wings recipes this Labor Day Weekend
After two years of operating at popup locations around the Palm Beaches, Pig Beach BBQ has planted its roots in West Palm Beach. Located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway used to be a CrossFit gym and then before that Palm Beach Garage. The first locations of the restaurant are in...
First Patient At Sea Turtle Hospital In Months Dies
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission just reinstated the facility's rehab permits last week and a green sea turtle named "Percy" had arrived on Sunday, with neurological issues.
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD SUPERMARKET INSPECTION REPORTS ALDI WEST HILLSBORO HAS VIOLATIONS MET REQUIREMENTS
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-This is the Department of Agriculture inspection of Aldi on West Hillsboro Blvd in Deerfield Beach. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: September 21, 2021. Visit # 9999-7182-1749-03 Bureau of Food...
treksplorer.com
Las Olas Boulevard (Fort Lauderdale, FL): What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Heading to Fort Lauderdale? Be sure to carve out time to saunter along Las Olas Boulevard! Renowned for its beautiful beachfront, delicious food, and fabulous boutiques, this picture-perfect boulevard is the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. With winding canals on one side and a vibrant urban scene on the other,...
Jail For Kings Point Resident, Latest Locked Up From Delray Beach Community
The Arrests Of Kings Point Residents Continue… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The number of Kings Point Delray Beach residents who have at least temporarily relocated to the Palm Beach County Jail just increased by one. Lucian Newton of the 85 Brittany building was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
helpmechas.com
Coming! Resuming Travel Between South Florida And Nicaragua
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Beginning on November 30, 2022, the sole low-cost daily, nonstop service will operate between South Florida and Nicaragua. Managua (MGA) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) daily nonstop service will resume, according to Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) (FLL). Spirit’s return to the market is crucial for making it easy and affordable for friends and family to get together, and the service offers chances to discover Nicaragua’s historical monuments, vibrant culture, and stunning natural surroundings.
Comments / 0