Ald. Tom Tunney Won’t Seek Reelection After 2 Decades Serving Lakeview
CHICAGO — Longtime Ald. Tom Tunney is retiring after 19 years serving Lakeview, he announced Tuesday morning. The 44th Ward alderman will retire at the end of his term in May 2023, according to a news release. He was elected in 2003 as Chicago’s first openly gay alderperson and has become a significant figure in the city, being elected to vice mayor in 2019.
Woodlawn Resident, Community Organizer Gabriel Piemonte Running To Replace Ald. Leslie Hairston In City Council
WOODLAWN — Gabriel Piemonte, a Woodlawn resident, journalist and community organizer, is running again to represent the 5th Ward in City Council. Piemonte announced his bid for the seat Monday, days after incumbent Ald. Leslie Hairston announced she’ll step down at the end of her term. He placed third in the 2019 aldermanic race.
Here’s A Full List Of City Council Seats Likely Up For Grabs In 2023
CHICAGO — The City Council is poised for a major shakeup in 2023 thanks to a wave of retirements and challenges to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. All 50 aldermanic positions are up for grabs in the Feb. 28 election, but several are highly like to see a change in leadership as a long list of council members quit, retire or set their sights on the Mayor’s Office.
First Civilian-Led Police Oversight Board Finally Has Its Commissioners After Lightfoot Announces Picks
CHICAGO — Seven residents, five from the South and West sides, were appointed Monday to Chicago’s first civilian police oversight board. The interim commissioners have been long-awaited: The commission was created after City Council approved it in July 2021 after months of negotiations between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and aldermen to create a civilian-led police oversight agency. Officials spent the year since then picking the interim commissioners — who will be replaced via election next year.
Black Residents Were Once Forced Onto 1 Uptown Block. A New Garden Will Honor That ‘Winthrop Family’
UPTOWN — When Uptown was booming in the 1920s, Black families moving to the neighborhood were confined to one block: the 4600 block of Winthrop Avenue. The residents of the block became a multi-generational, tight-knit group known as the Winthrop Family. And a newly revamped and expanded community garden on Winthrop Avenue will tell those residents’ story.
More Migrants Expected To Be Bused To Chicago — And City Will Need Aid To Help Them, Lightfoot Says
CHICAGO — The city is prepared to welcome more migrants if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends more from his state to Chicago — but it will need help, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday. Seventy-five migrants arrived Wednesday night in Chicago after being bused in from Texas. Abbott, a...
Activists Occupying Uptown Development Site Removed, Though They Vow To Fight On
UPTOWN — Activists camping at an Uptown development site were removed from the property Wednesday, ending an 11-day occupation of a parking lot set to be turned into apartments. Police removed the activists about 8 a.m. Wednesday, telling the group they were trespassing on private property, the protesters said.
As 60 Migrants Kicked Out Of Texas By Governor Arrive In Chicago, Leaders Vow To Help Them
CHICAGO — Chicago will do “everything we can” to support about 60 migrants who arrived Wednesday night in the city after being forced out of Texas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, is putting migrants in his state on buses and sending them...
Roseland To Get Community Park With Basketball Court, Mural, Stage And More
ROSELAND — A large public plaza will bring roller skating, a stage, an area for pop-up retailers and more to Roseland. Roseland’s POP! Heights community park is scheduled to break ground this month along South Halsted Street between 112th and 113th streets. It will provide nearly 22,000 square feet of outdoor recreational space to the Far South Side, according to a news release from the Far South Community Development Corporation.
Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter
NEAR WEST SIDE — The Chicago Fire is forging ahead with its $80 million plan to develop a practice and training facility on the site of a former public housing project, bringing the proposal before a key City Council committee in September and aiming to break ground as soon as winter, officials said.
Daily Cardinal
Chicago announces official change to city flag
A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar
CHICAGO — No, that’s not a CTA train on the expressway — but it is a fully functional bar. A viral photo of what looked like a runaway train on the Eisenhower stopped many in their tracks this week. But the rail car is actually a promo-on-wheels for Goose Island Brewery, company President Todd Ahsmann said.
Closed Peabody Elementary School In Noble Square Converted Into Luxury Apartments That Are Now For Rent
NOBLE SQUARE — The conversion of a closed public school to luxury apartments in Noble Square is nearly finished more than two years after construction began. Developer Svigos Asset Management recently began renting units on the top two floors of the Peabody School Apartments, 1444 W. Augusta Ave. The building was the Peabody Elementary School until it closed in 2013.
Chicago Restaurants Are Struggling To Keep Staff As Burned-Out Workers Bail For Better Pay, Less Stress
CHICAGO — Chef Won Kim needs 10 people to fully staff his Bridgeport restaurant, Kimski. Right now, he has about five. Turnover is so high some staff don’t stay longer than a month, Kim said. Staff make $15 an hour plus tips, taking home about $20-$25 per hour before taxes. But it’s still not enough to keep staffers showing up, he said.
Fiesta Boricua, ‘A Total Immersion Into Puerto Rican Culture,’ Returns To Humboldt Park This Weekend
HUMBOLDT PARK — A long-running Puerto Rican festival is back this weekend, bringing island performances, food and more to Humboldt Park’s Division Street. The 29th Fiesta Boricua De Bandera a Bandera is noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Division Street between Western and California avenues, known as Paseo Boricua. It’s the heart of Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican community.
Person Held In Rogers Park Shooting Of 5-Year-Old, Alderman Says, As Neighbors Pray For Critically Wounded Boy
ROGERS PARK — A person was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a Rogers Park shooting that critically wounded a 5-year-old boy, according to the area’s alderperson. The person was brought in two days after 5-year-old Devin McGregor and his father were shot while driving Sunday in...
Lincoln Square Food Pantry Has More Fresh Produce After $200,000 Renovation, New Walk-In Cooler
LINCOLN SQUARE — The Friendship Center has finished a six-figure upgrade that lets the organization serve more neighbors. The food pantry at 2711 W. Lawrence Ave. added a walk-in cooler and a grocery store area. The cooler was donated by the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and the renovations to the space were supported by a $200,000 grant from NorthShore University Health System.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off
In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
Move Over, Soho House, A New Members-Only Club Is Coming To Chicago
RIVER NORTH — Two prominent hospitality companies are joining forces to create a “one-of-a-kind private members club” in River North, the groups announced. Tao Group Hospitality, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants and award-winning interior designer Joyce Wang are partnering to open the social club late next year, according to a news release.
Streeterville Dispensary Inside Historical Home Is A No-Go After Key City Board Rejects Proposal
STREETERVILLE — A city board denied a proposal to convert a historical house in Streeterville into a marijuana dispensary after strong pushback from neighbors and the alderman. A cohort of neighbors railed against the proposed dispensary for the three-story building at 212 E. Ontario St. during a hearing Friday,...
