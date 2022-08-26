CHICAGO — Seven residents, five from the South and West sides, were appointed Monday to Chicago’s first civilian police oversight board. The interim commissioners have been long-awaited: The commission was created after City Council approved it in July 2021 after months of negotiations between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and aldermen to create a civilian-led police oversight agency. Officials spent the year since then picking the interim commissioners — who will be replaced via election next year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO