ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

First Civilian-Led Police Oversight Board Finally Has Its Commissioners After Lightfoot Announces Picks

CHICAGO — Seven residents, five from the South and West sides, were appointed Monday to Chicago’s first civilian police oversight board. The interim commissioners have been long-awaited: The commission was created after City Council approved it in July 2021 after months of negotiations between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and aldermen to create a civilian-led police oversight agency. Officials spent the year since then picking the interim commissioners — who will be replaced via election next year.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Block Club Chicago

Black Residents Were Once Forced Onto 1 Uptown Block. A New Garden Will Honor That ‘Winthrop Family’

UPTOWN — When Uptown was booming in the 1920s, Black families moving to the neighborhood were confined to one block: the 4600 block of Winthrop Avenue. The residents of the block became a multi-generational, tight-knit group known as the Winthrop Family. And a newly revamped and expanded community garden on Winthrop Avenue will tell those residents’ story.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Hairston
Block Club Chicago

Roseland To Get Community Park With Basketball Court, Mural, Stage And More

ROSELAND — A large public plaza will bring roller skating, a stage, an area for pop-up retailers and more to Roseland. Roseland’s POP! Heights community park is scheduled to break ground this month along South Halsted Street between 112th and 113th streets. It will provide nearly 22,000 square feet of outdoor recreational space to the Far South Side, according to a news release from the Far South Community Development Corporation.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Cardinal

Chicago announces official change to city flag

A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Elected#City Council#Politics State#Election State#Election Local#Alderperson#5th Ward
Block Club Chicago

Closed Peabody Elementary School In Noble Square Converted Into Luxury Apartments That Are Now For Rent

NOBLE SQUARE — The conversion of a closed public school to luxury apartments in Noble Square is nearly finished more than two years after construction began. Developer Svigos Asset Management recently began renting units on the top two floors of the Peabody School Apartments, 1444 W. Augusta Ave. The building was the Peabody Elementary School until it closed in 2013.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Fiesta Boricua, ‘A Total Immersion Into Puerto Rican Culture,’ Returns To Humboldt Park This Weekend

HUMBOLDT PARK — A long-running Puerto Rican festival is back this weekend, bringing island performances, food and more to Humboldt Park’s Division Street. The 29th Fiesta Boricua De Bandera a Bandera is noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Division Street between Western and California avenues, known as Paseo Boricua. It’s the heart of Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican community.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Block Club Chicago

Lincoln Square Food Pantry Has More Fresh Produce After $200,000 Renovation, New Walk-In Cooler

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Friendship Center has finished a six-figure upgrade that lets the organization serve more neighbors. The food pantry at 2711 W. Lawrence Ave. added a walk-in cooler and a grocery store area. The cooler was donated by the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and the renovations to the space were supported by a $200,000 grant from NorthShore University Health System.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off

In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy