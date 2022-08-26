Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
IDOT in Dixon Says They Need You for Over the Winter Months
Even though it is warm and sunny right now, the fact remains that in a few months the farming season and the construction season will be winding down and finish for the year. This may mean that some people will find themselves out of work. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
starvedrock.media
No Labor Day Parade In Streator
A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Hiring Police Officers
How'd you like to serve and protect the good folks of Mendota? Well, the Mendota Police Department is hiring patrol officers. The perks are nice. They include a starting salary of more than $60 thousand, four weeks of paid time off after your probationary period, and a pension plan. The department even has take-home squad cars.
NBC Chicago
Northbound Interstate 55 Closes After Rollover Crash Near Plainfield
Northbound Interstate 55 was closed for several near suburban Plainfield on Tuesday evening after a rollover crash, authorities say. According to Total Traffic, the northbound side of the roadway closed between U.S. 30 and Route 126 after the crash, which occurred just after 6 p.m. Traffic ultimately backed up all...
starvedrock.media
Peru Addresses Food Trucks Parking Near Restaurants
It’s Peru’s turn to try and best balance the interests of brick and mortar restaurants and food trucks. Mayor Ken Kolowski says a business owner reached out to him expressing frustration of a nearby food truck. He wouldn’t name the complainant. This prompted the mayor to look...
walls102.com
Skydiver killed identified
OTTAWA – The identity of the skydiver killed near Ottawa on Saturday has been released. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced that 38-year-old Brenton Watkajtys of Chicago was the individual found deceased in a cornfield in Dayton Township. The investigation into the accident being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
1470 WMBD
Injuries and damage following morning War Memorial Drive accident
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Some traffic tickets have so far been issued in Monday morning’s crash during the morning rush on War Memorial Drive in Peoria Heights. Peoria Heights Police say the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries after his car rolled into a used car lot.
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29
Last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that repairs along Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday, August 29th. The infrastructure repairs is estimated to take about eight weeks unless there are unforeseen circumstances like weather.
starvedrock.media
Walk To End Alzheimer's Coming To Downtown Ottawa
If you missed the Alzheimer's Walk in La Salle, there's another in Ottawa in September. Fundraising is underway for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Illinois Valley on Saturday, September 10th in Ottawa's Jordan Block. Registration is at 8:30, a ceremony at 9:30 and the walk at 10. The fundraising goal is $40,000.
LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies found a person dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, a company that describes itself as the Midwest’s premier skydiving facility.
Thunderstorms moving east through the I-39 corridor are packing gusty winds and brief downpours but are not severe at this time
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ILZ003-004-008-010-011-291700- DE KALB IL-BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL- 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN OGLE, CENTRAL LEE, DE KALB, EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH NOON CDT... AT 1054 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. THIS LINE OF STORMS MAY INTENSIFY. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, DEKALB, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, SYCAMORE, DIXON, ROSCOE, ROCHELLE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, AMBOY, SHABBONA, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CORTLAND, CHERRY VALLEY AND DAVIS JUNCTION. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 80 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 48 AND 95. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 31. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, AND ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4249 8871 4176 8870 4163 8894 4179 8963 4200 8926 4222 8918 4249 8917 TIME...MOT...LOC 1554Z 281DEG 36KT 4209 8925 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH $$ BORCHARDT.
starvedrock.media
Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago
The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Accused of Trespassing, Changing Locks on Apartment
A Streator woman allegedly has elevated squatting to a new level. Donna Casey-Schultz, 54 and homeless, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to real property. The arrest stems from a neighbor's complaint of a person entering an empty apartment building in the 400 block of South Vermilion Street in Streator. The building is under construction. Police say Casey-Schultz cut a lock to enter the building. And, they say that, once inside the building, she changed to locks on the doors and claimed residency on the property.
Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall
JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway. The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
WSPY NEWS
Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora
A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
starvedrock.media
Streator Man, Wanted on Warrants, Bagged After Giving False ID to Police
A Streator man is in trouble after trying unsuccessfully to fool some La Salle police officers. Twenty-five-year-old Namos Loving was among two people police found as they responded to a trespass complaint in the 900 block of Grant Street at about 10:00 Wednesday morning. Loving said he had no identification on him, but he gave the officers a fake name and age. The officers noted that Loving showed a number of deceptive characteristics at the scene.
starvedrock.media
Streator doing storm cleanup; severe wx Monday night?
When gusty storms come through, it seems some town takes a hit. Apparently, on Monday afternoon, that town was Streator. At Streator City Hall, Administrative Assistant Kim Spraggon said they received calls about ten trees falling on power lines or to the ground. No one was hurt. Spraggon said calls came from all over the city. By late afternoon, public works was out tending to some of those trees.
WSPY NEWS
Four arrested after brawl in North Aurora
North Aurora Police arrested four people Saturday evening from the North Aurora Island Park on State Street at the Fox River. A news release says police were called for a report of a large group of people fighting and were told that someone may have a gun. 20-year-old Xykiriah Clark,...
