SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ILZ003-004-008-010-011-291700- DE KALB IL-BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL- 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN OGLE, CENTRAL LEE, DE KALB, EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH NOON CDT... AT 1054 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. THIS LINE OF STORMS MAY INTENSIFY. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, DEKALB, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, SYCAMORE, DIXON, ROSCOE, ROCHELLE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, AMBOY, SHABBONA, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CORTLAND, CHERRY VALLEY AND DAVIS JUNCTION. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 80 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 48 AND 95. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 31. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, AND ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4249 8871 4176 8870 4163 8894 4179 8963 4200 8926 4222 8918 4249 8917 TIME...MOT...LOC 1554Z 281DEG 36KT 4209 8925 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH $$ BORCHARDT.

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO