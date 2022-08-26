Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Ashburn “Big Peanut” secures funding to be rebuilt
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A big piece of South Georgia is making a return. Ashburn’s Big Peanut was destroyed during Hurricane Michael almost four years ago. Wednesday, the city secured enough funds to replace the monument. Dennis Kendrick, Turner County Young Farmers Advisor, said the peanut was not in...
WALB 10
Tifton’s iconic ‘Pink Motel’ getting restorations, under new ownership
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The historic Pink Motel in Tifton is under new ownership. Businessman Joe Pope and his two sons Jordan and Josh are working together to preserve its historic value. Three years ago, The Tifton Historic Preservation Commission voted to allow the Town Terrance, better known as “The...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Arts Center was recently given thousands of dollars to expand its programs. They will now be able to offer dance, theater and art instruction. Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring theater and mixed...
WALB 10
Albany Symphony Orchestra receives $12k grant
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Orchestra was awarded $12,000 from the Georgia Council for the Arts. The Bridge Grant is supposed to help with programming and administration fees, meaning a better product for the community. “So we are a true nonprofit. It takes all of our resources, through...
WALB 10
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
WALB 10
Cordele veteran turns 99 years old
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
Restaurant Revival! A number of new restaurants are opening in metro Albany.
ALBANY — Sometimes business people come up with great ideas ... all at the same time. That would appear to be the case in Albany, as new restaurants are springing up in the metro area like mushrooms after a spring shower ... the kind of mushrooms chefs use in their recipes, of course.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission approved the millage rate increase Monday morning. The commission proposed a 3.549 increase to the millage rate, meaning that the new millage rate will sit at about 19.069 mills. Commissioners said it wasn’t an easy decision. “We raised the millage rate,...
WALB 10
$12M coming to South Albany parks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
WALB 10
Healthcare Today: Horizons Community Solutions shares importance of cancer screenings
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Screening for cancer means actually looking for cancer before symptoms appear, Early detection is key. To find out more information: https://bit.ly/3R9i7SJ.
WALB 10
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said a 22-year-old and 17-year-old met up with a...
WALB 10
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Overdose Day is used to remember those who’ve lost their lives to addiction but also to recognize those who are on the road to recovery. Dougherty County leaders are addressing the rise in overdoses. Dickie Livingston with Dougherty County EMS said they are seeing...
WALB 10
Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 2′s Player of the Week goes to defensive lineman Nemo McCloud from the Lee County Trojans. McCloud was a standout on the defensive side of the football recording two sacks and two tackles for loss and taking a fumble to the house. McCloud led...
WALB 10
Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Bearcats were able to come away with the win over the Coffee Trojans this past Friday night, 24-21. After a sloppy rain-filled first half, they picked up the pace in the second and would score late in the game. Defeating last week’s Team of...
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Central high school football team was indoors Wednesday thanks to that South Georgia weather. But after Friday night, it was their game against a rival that really caught WALB Sports’ eye. Week 2′s Coach of the Week is no stranger to winning...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WALB 10
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
WALB 10
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
