Albany, GA

WALB 10

Ashburn “Big Peanut” secures funding to be rebuilt

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A big piece of South Georgia is making a return. Ashburn’s Big Peanut was destroyed during Hurricane Michael almost four years ago. Wednesday, the city secured enough funds to replace the monument. Dennis Kendrick, Turner County Young Farmers Advisor, said the peanut was not in...
ASHBURN, GA
WALB 10

Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Arts Center was recently given thousands of dollars to expand its programs. They will now be able to offer dance, theater and art instruction. Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring theater and mixed...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Symphony Orchestra receives $12k grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Orchestra was awarded $12,000 from the Georgia Council for the Arts. The Bridge Grant is supposed to help with programming and administration fees, meaning a better product for the community. “So we are a true nonprofit. It takes all of our resources, through...
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
WALB 10

4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Cordele veteran turns 99 years old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
CORDELE, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday

THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission approved the millage rate increase Monday morning. The commission proposed a 3.549 increase to the millage rate, meaning that the new millage rate will sit at about 19.069 mills. Commissioners said it wasn’t an easy decision. “We raised the millage rate,...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

$12M coming to South Albany parks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said a 22-year-old and 17-year-old met up with a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Overdose Day is used to remember those who’ve lost their lives to addiction but also to recognize those who are on the road to recovery. Dougherty County leaders are addressing the rise in overdoses. Dickie Livingston with Dougherty County EMS said they are seeing...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 2′s Player of the Week goes to defensive lineman Nemo McCloud from the Lee County Trojans. McCloud was a standout on the defensive side of the football recording two sacks and two tackles for loss and taking a fumble to the house. McCloud led...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Bearcats were able to come away with the win over the Coffee Trojans this past Friday night, 24-21. After a sloppy rain-filled first half, they picked up the pace in the second and would score late in the game. Defeating last week’s Team of...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Central high school football team was indoors Wednesday thanks to that South Georgia weather. But after Friday night, it was their game against a rival that really caught WALB Sports’ eye. Week 2′s Coach of the Week is no stranger to winning...
ALBANY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
ALBANY, GA

