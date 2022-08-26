Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Suggests Matthew Lawrence Cheated On Her

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is truly an open book. She revealed that she struggled with alcohol , and that her father was also an alcoholic. The DWTS cast member recently celebrated four years of sobriety and marked the occasion with a TikTok video .

Chery l also struggles with the mental health disorder body dysmorphia . This condition causes a person to focus on a real or perceived flaw in their appearance.

She met actor Matthew Lawrence on the DWTS set when his brother, Joey Lawrence , was competing on the show. In 2007, the couple broke up but reunited in 2017. And on May 23, 2019, Cheryl and Matthew tied the knot in San Diego at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

On February 18, 2022, Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew . Cheryl listed the old reliable “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and listed January 7, 2022, as the date of separation. The Dance Moms alum asked that the court uphold the couple’s prenup.

Cheryl shared the news about her split in a statement on Instagram . “I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending.” She continued, “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy.”

The two-time mirror ball champ hasn’t spoken out about why her marriage ended. For me, living with my husband’s 40 reptiles would be a deal breaker.

But now, the DWTS star may have dropped a clue. Page Six reported that Cheryl shared a TikTok video that alleged that one of her exes cheated on her. Cheryl posted a video set to the song “When We Were Young” by Adele . In the clip, Cheryl looked at the camera and slightly shook her head.

She wrote over the clip, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.” In the caption, the dancer added, “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

Of course, fans hit the comments to speculate about who the unfaithful ex was, and many pointed the finger at Cheryl’s estranged husband, Matthew . One fan wrote, “It’s sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me.” Another follower said that she was “boycotting everything Lawrence moving forward.” One user advised, “Unfaithfulness is nothing to do with YOU! It’s all about THEM! You don’t need someone that can’t commit.”

Other followers stated that TikTok fans needed to stop “making assumptions” about the actor’s fidelity. “Didn’t they divorce in January why are people saying it’s Mathew ??” a fan inquired. Another wrote that Cheryl and Matthew had “been done.”

An insider told Page Six , “The post was intentionally not specific. Cheryl has been in abusive relationships in the past, and her reference to an ex could be any one of those subjects.”

Cheryl addressed her feelings about dating during the May 2022 premiere of her podcast, Burke in the Game . “I am actually not ready for dating tomorrow, or maybe not next week, maybe not for another few months, maybe not for a year, I don’t know,” she stated.

In the July 2022 episode of her podcast , the DWTS pro said, “I wouldn’t mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with. I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely,” she added.

As for Matthew , Page Six previously reported that he was spotted hanging out in Hawaii with TLC singer Chilli , whose real name is Rozonda Thomas . Her representative stated that they are just friends.

Matthew and Cheryl’s reps did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

