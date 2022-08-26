ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Barricade situation in north Toledo ends in three arrests Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon. Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. However, Berry did not appear in court today or enter a plea. The case is scheduled to continue Friday morning. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday night in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a call for a person shot on the 3300 block of N. Erie Street in north Toledo Wednesday night at 10:42 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, no victim was found. However, police were informed that a person arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Toledo police said in a report that the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo man charged with murder, strangulation of woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — 39-year-old Andres Pecina III was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Erica Cole on Tuesday. Pecina was booked in the Lucas County Jail by Toledo police on Monday on a domestic violence charge. He was then charged with murder. According to court documents,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with a crowbar, which eventually led to her death. According to court documents, Bryan Coutcher is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he hit 56-year-old Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar, causing bleeding to her brain. Officials tell 13abc they are working to upgrade the assault charge to a murder charge. He was indicted on the assault charge before Shiffler’s death.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man shot while working on car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Arrest warrant issued after Port Clinton home robbery, assault

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a residence and assaulting a person last Friday. In a Facebook post, the Port Clinton Police Department (PCPD) announced the arrest warrant for Brandan C. Alliman on charges of aggravated burglary. According to the post, PCPD were dispatched to the 400 block of East 5th Street in Port Clinton on Aug. 26 at 9:58 p.m. regarding a male subject. Police said Alliman allegedly burglarized a residence and assaulted a victim before fleeing the home.
PORT CLINTON, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo man injured in shooting at Reynolds Road gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at the BP gas station on North Reynolds Road. According to a police report, at 8:43 p.m. two people were at the gas pump when two unknown men started shooting at them from the pump next to it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot while working on car in central Toledo Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in central Toledo Tuesday night while working on a car, according to a report from Toledo Police. The 42-year-old victim and a group of friends were working on a vehicle in a garage at 418 Burbank Drive. An unknown suspect entered the garage at approximately 10:56 p.m. and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck once during the incident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of Avondale shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on several charges for allegedly shooting a man multiple times earlier this month. The grand jury indicted Jermaine Jackson on charges including Attempt to Commit Murder with 3 year gun and repeat offender specifications, two counts of Felonious Assault with 3 year gun specifications, Discharging a Firearm on or near prohibited premises with 3 year gun specifications, and Having Weapons Under Disability with a one year gun specification.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday. A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A mother and her two young children are safe after they escaped an intense fire that burned through their motor home, destroying it within minutes. Video and pictures captured by Dundee Police Lieutenant Randy Sehl show the fire as it’s happening and the aftermath. The fire was reported to officers just before 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022. It was in the back parking lot of the Citgo gas station off U.S. 23 in Dundee.
DUNDEE, MI
wktn.com

Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night

A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
