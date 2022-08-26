ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KITV.com

National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
KHON2

Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Island Still Working To Keep The Lights On

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiian Electric customers are being asked to continue reducing electricity use in the evening hours to avoid outages. Power conservation efforts have thus far prevented the need for rolling outages on Hawai‘i Island, but Hawaiian Electric customers are still being asked to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of this week.
Midweek

Built On A Solid Record Of Success

Affiliated Construction LLC is a block and stone masonry contractor that started in 2005. We’ve been in business for 17 years and grown to 125 employees, making us the largest contractor in this field. We started the business to improve the masonry industry in Hawai‘i based on what we...
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and frontline caregivers as the number of people in the community has outgrown the hospital. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, Hilo Medical Center is the most short-handed hospital in the...
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Washington Examiner

A slow boat to Maui

Think about the beautiful island of Maui in Hawaii. Now imagine Maui without petroleum products. How would the island change? First, tourism would dry up, with airplanes and cruise ships unable to visit the island and rental cars unable to circulate. Second, demand for, and prices of, alternate fuels and...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly California man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s northern side Monday afternoon. County officials identified the elderly man as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr. Around 12:40 p.m., Hanalei firefighters along with ocean safety officers were dispatched to Anini Beach after reports of an...
KHON2

Hawaii State Capitol closed until further notice

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol was closed on Monday, Aug. 29, following two-weekend incidents that involved power failure “resulting from equipment damage ” in some offices on Saturday and a false fire alarm on Sunday. According to the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, the outage occurred due to the shorting of […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are increasingly recovering devices known as Glock switches. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Just having it can result in a 10-year prison sentence. That’s because the switch or auto sear, as it’s sometimes called, converts a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic one.
