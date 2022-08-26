Read full article on original website
KITV.com
National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With costs so high, keeping the lights on is an ‘exhausting’ challenge for local shops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Hawaiian Electric announced an increase in electricity bills citing the state’s transition away from coal, businesses are worried about their bills. Tom Ogawa, the owner of Lighting Concepts in Honolulu, said he has never seen his electricity bill this high in the 15 years he’s...
KITV.com
Hawaii struggles with backlog on building permits; create homeowner challenges
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) People in Hawaii who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states. That's according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief. That's why a Honolulu city council member is requesting an investigation into the...
Why are Hawaii gas prices still so high?
"Just being a resident here, we're used to it because everything is super expensive here," Ala Moana resident Jay Kim said, "We're frustrated, but we're used to it. That's kind of the reaction."
Comparing US West vs. US East tourists visiting Hawaii
There were more visitors from the U.S. West than the U.S. East in July, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they generated more money for Hawaii.
New boosters coming to Hawaii, how they’re different
The updated booster targets both the original virus as well as the omicron variants and is expected to be available to most folks two months after their last shot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Island Still Working To Keep The Lights On
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiian Electric customers are being asked to continue reducing electricity use in the evening hours to avoid outages. Power conservation efforts have thus far prevented the need for rolling outages on Hawai‘i Island, but Hawaiian Electric customers are still being asked to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of this week.
Midweek
Built On A Solid Record Of Success
Affiliated Construction LLC is a block and stone masonry contractor that started in 2005. We’ve been in business for 17 years and grown to 125 employees, making us the largest contractor in this field. We started the business to improve the masonry industry in Hawai‘i based on what we...
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and frontline caregivers as the number of people in the community has outgrown the hospital. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, Hilo Medical Center is the most short-handed hospital in the...
Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Washington Examiner
A slow boat to Maui
Think about the beautiful island of Maui in Hawaii. Now imagine Maui without petroleum products. How would the island change? First, tourism would dry up, with airplanes and cruise ships unable to visit the island and rental cars unable to circulate. Second, demand for, and prices of, alternate fuels and...
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly California man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s northern side Monday afternoon. County officials identified the elderly man as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr. Around 12:40 p.m., Hanalei firefighters along with ocean safety officers were dispatched to Anini Beach after reports of an...
Hawaii State Capitol closed until further notice
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol was closed on Monday, Aug. 29, following two-weekend incidents that involved power failure “resulting from equipment damage ” in some offices on Saturday and a false fire alarm on Sunday. According to the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, the outage occurred due to the shorting of […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are increasingly recovering devices known as Glock switches. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Just having it can result in a 10-year prison sentence. That’s because the switch or auto sear, as it’s sometimes called, converts a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic one.
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
mauinow.com
Maui hospital receives zero “Condition Level Findings” from accrediting body
Maui Memorial Medical Center received zero “Condition Level Findings” during an unannounced visit by surveyors with The Joint Commission in July. This marked the hospital’s highest scores to date, according to a Maui Health press release. Surveyors arrived on July 25, for a multiple day, on-site survey...
