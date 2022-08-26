Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Suspect arrested in robbery, fatal shooting of pizzeria owner
Homicide detectives have arrested a man they say shot the owner of a Southeast Albuquerque pizzeria during a robbery Tuesday night. Sylvan Alcachupas, 27, has been charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence. Around 9:20 p.m. officers were alerted to a shooting by ShotSpotter gun shot detection system and...
Man accused of killing Albuquerque pizzeria owner has long criminal history
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Court records show Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of shooting and killing a pizzeria owner, has a long criminal record. He even had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the murder and was on probation in Valencia County. So why was he on the streets in the […]
KOAT 7
Student arrested in shooting incident near Del Norte High School
One student has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident near Del Norte High School on Wednesday. According to Albuquerque Public School officials, a 17-year-old student was arrested Wednesday evening in connection to the shooting incident near the high school campus. Video above: Parents react to shooting near Del...
Albuquerque pizza shop owner killed during robbery, suspect arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police homicide detectives are investigating a robbery turned murder at a well known southeast pizza shop, where officers say the business’ owner was killed. APD says the shooting happened around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday at Giovanni’s Pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn. According to a criminal complaint, Rosario Zito was killed in the […]
KOAT 7
Giovanni's Pizzeria owner killed in robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department confirmed that Giovanni's Pizzeria owner Rosario Zito was killed at the pizza shop Tuesday night. APD arrested 27-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas as the suspect in the murder. Witnesses stated to APD that a man approached them around 9:20 p.m. demanding money and even firing a shot into the air.
rrobserver.com
Legislator involved in crash near Old Town
SANTA FE – Albuquerque police and paramedics responded to a roll-over crash Friday involving state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who said he lost consciousness while driving, just before the wreck. Witnesses told officers that Candelaria’s vehicle “was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light” before...
rrobserver.com
RRPD arrest records: July 22-July 31
Mitchell White, 37, Rio Rancho, was arrested for Assault Upon A Peace Officer, Resisting An Officer and had a Felony Warrant For his Arrest near Southern Blvd. Michael Dehoney, 65, Rio Rancho, was arrested for burglary near NM-528 and Northern Blvd. Jayson Waldron, 19, Rio Rancho, was cited for Interference...
The Police Shot & Killed a Man during a Westside Confrontation
"A little after 11 p.m. Sunday Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man during 'some kind of confrontation' at a West Side gas station." —Elise Kaplan & Aubrey Hovey.
Parole office calls on court to send Albuquerque man back to prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Probation and Parole Department is trying to put Robert Bosanko back behind bars after they say he violated just about every rule of his parole. Bosanko was high on LSD in 2016 when he blew through a red light at Coors and Montano going more than 90 miles per hour. He […]
Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment Albuquerque Police tracked down 19-year-old Reginald Hall. The young homeless man was accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Bosque and then trying to set the Bosque on fire. “If you don’t stop, force will be used upon you. This is the Albuquerque Police Department. You’re […]
Del Norte High School cleared after shots fired nearby, no injuries
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says officers have secured Del Norte High School after reports of shots fired near the school at Montgomery and San Mateo Wednesday afternoon. No one was hurt. The event unfolded around 12:27 p.m., sparking a massive police response around the lunch hour. Police say reports indicated several shots were fired […]
Man charged in deadly South Valley Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in a South Valley neighborhood Monday morning. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after an alleged argument with a driver. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Val Verde Drive SW. […]
KOAT 7
Gunshots fired near Del Norte High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Officers are responding to reports of shots fired near Del Norte High School. There are no reported injuries, according to APD. The school was advised by APD to be put in a shelter in place, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. The students are being...
rrobserver.com
APD shoots, kills man after West Side confrontation
Police shot and killed a person after responding to a scene at a gas station Sunday night, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a news conference early Monday morning. Officers responded to a request for assistance at a gas station in the area of Coors and Quail Northwest at...
Man accused of beating woman at bus stop ruled incompetent to stand trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has found a man accused of beating an elderly woman at a bus stop dangerous and incompetent to stand trial. In April, James Morrison is accused of badly beating the woman at a bus stop along Coors near Paseo, hitting her several times in the face, and stealing her purse before […]
Suspect in Los Chavez SWAT incident has long criminal history
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Friday night is Jason Ramirez. The tense SWAT scene Friday lasted eight hours. At the end of it all, Valencia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people. According […]
rrobserver.com
Woman charged in more than a dozen burglaries around ABQ
A woman is accused in more than a dozen burglaries of nail salons, cafes and other businesses around Albuquerque over the past few months — break-ins that attracted notice for the perpetrator’s habit of cutting out windows to evade alarms. Kellie Shugart, 40, is charged with more than...
APD chief sounds off on pretrial detention process
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina sounded off on the pretrial detention process and a claim Tuesday from the courts that tougher pretrial detention rules are not the answer. “Yes, it means some people stay in jail. Later today, you’ll be hearing more information about our offender from yesterday. How this individual […]
Santa Fe motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night following a crash with another vehicle in the area of Cerillos Road and Saint Michaels Drive. Santa Fe police responded to the scene just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say when they arrived, they located the motorcyclist, identified as John Pedroni, and determined he had died […]
New Mexico man and his mom facing charges for 2017 murder
A man and his mom are facing charges for their alleged role in a 2017 murder in New Mexico. According to court documents, Joaquin Roibal killed 51-year-old AJ Griffyn in 2017 and dumped his body off of a trail outside of Magdalena. The documents say Roibal was the caretaker of a rental property where Griffyn […]
