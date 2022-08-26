Read full article on original website
State police recover $10K from cryptocurrency scam
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are reminding residents and investors across the state to be aware of cryptocurrency scams after investigating a case that nearly cost a victim $10,000. Troopers recently investigated a report of a possible scam, where a Connecticut resident deposited $10,000 into a Bitcoin ATM...
Attorney General announces investigation into 'disturbing' Greenwich school staff video
STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General will launch an investigation into the video of a Greenwich school staff member making "troubling discriminatory statements" about his process of hiring candidates. Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday there will be a full investigation into all of the evidence there is in...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Conn. reaches $60M settlement with Frontier over misleading practices
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced a $60 million settlement with Frontier Communications over the company’s DSL service. The settlement will dramatically expand access to high-speed internet for Frontier customers in economically distressed communities, end a hidden monthly $6.99 internet surcharge, and force significant improvement in […]
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
9 things to know about CT state troopers' fake ticket scheme
Four Connecticut State Police troopers, all from the same unit, collectively created 636 fake traffic tickets during a nine-month span in 2018 to make it appear they were more productive than they actually were, according to reports by internal affairs investigators. That figure doesn’t include an untold number of additional...
CT's top prosecutor opens criminal probe into troopers' fake ticket schemes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s top prosecution office on Wednesday announced the opening of a criminal investigation into new revelations by Hearst Connecticut Media Group that four state police troopers collectively created hundreds of fake traffic tickets to bolster their productivity and standing with supervisors.
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Early data points to big summer for Connecticut tourism
OLD LYME, Conn. — School is back in session and with Labor Day looming, the Summer season is on the way out. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development just shared an early statistic that is encouraging as far as tourism numbers go. Maribel La Luz, the director...
CT names cannabis retailer, micro-cultivator applicants to move forward in licensing process
Connecticut has made public the six cannabis retailers that have qualified for social equity status, who will be among the first to sell recreational cannabis in Connecticut, provided they receive further approval and pay the necessary licensing fees. The state Department of Consumer Protection also identified the two micro-cultivator applicants...
The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market
Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
Gun violence reduction commission to help community-based anti-violence groups expand programs
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The state is tackling gun violence with the newly formed Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention. Its goal is to reduce community gun violence and expand organizations that already do the groundwork in local neighborhoods. "It gives a view on the street level...
'We’ve got to do a better job of finding and stopping fentanyl before it gets to the United States': Senator Murphy calls for action at the border
HARTFORD, Conn. — Fentanyl is responsible for most overdose deaths in Connecticut. "We had 1,524 drug overdose deaths in 2021, 86% of those drug overdose deaths are linked to fentanyl," said Susan Logan, director of the injury and violence surveillance unit for the Department of Public Health. The synthetic...
Should You Recycle Your Greasy Pizza Box in Connecticut?
Do you live with a recycle cop? I do, it's my wife. She polices the garbage that I throw into the trash, and hands out verbal citations when I throw a piece of plastic or cardboard in with the true trash. The gray area for both of us is a pizza box. Which trash can? Regular or Recycle? In Connecticut, the answer is both.
Spirit Airlines announces new nonstop service to Jamaica from Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — You won't have to say goodbye to summer as Spirit Airlines announced they are adding a nonstop service from Connecticut to Jamaica this December. Gov. Ned Lamont and airline officials made the announcement Thursday that the flights will fly between Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting Dec. 15, 2022.
CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.
Demand for the Premium Pay Program far outweighs what the state budgeted, leading some lawmakers to call for increased funding.
Frontier reaches $60-plus million settlement with the state over customer complaints
The company agreed to spend more than $40 million to upgrade internet service in economically distressed urban and rural communities.
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
The 10 Most Expensive Private Day Tuition Prep Schools In Connecticut
Back to school time is here and did you know that the average tuition for a year of prep school in the state of Connecticut is around $25 grand? That happens to be the highest of any state in the United States. I was strumming through the internet today, as...
