Connecticut State

FOX 61

State police recover $10K from cryptocurrency scam

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are reminding residents and investors across the state to be aware of cryptocurrency scams after investigating a case that nearly cost a victim $10,000. Troopers recently investigated a report of a possible scam, where a Connecticut resident deposited $10,000 into a Bitcoin ATM...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. reaches $60M settlement with Frontier over misleading practices

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced a $60 million settlement with Frontier Communications over the company’s DSL service. The settlement will dramatically expand access to high-speed internet for Frontier customers in economically distressed communities, end a hidden monthly $6.99 internet surcharge, and force significant improvement in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

9 things to know about CT state troopers' fake ticket scheme

Four Connecticut State Police troopers, all from the same unit, collectively created 636 fake traffic tickets during a nine-month span in 2018 to make it appear they were more productive than they actually were, according to reports by internal affairs investigators. That figure doesn’t include an untold number of additional...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

CT's top prosecutor opens criminal probe into troopers' fake ticket schemes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s top prosecution office on Wednesday announced the opening of a criminal investigation into new revelations by Hearst Connecticut Media Group that four state police troopers collectively created hundreds of fake traffic tickets to bolster their productivity and standing with supervisors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Should You Recycle Your Greasy Pizza Box in Connecticut?

Do you live with a recycle cop? I do, it's my wife. She polices the garbage that I throw into the trash, and hands out verbal citations when I throw a piece of plastic or cardboard in with the true trash. The gray area for both of us is a pizza box. Which trash can? Regular or Recycle? In Connecticut, the answer is both.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
