ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Beyond our borders: The fight for women’s equality in Afghanistan

By Kaitlynne Hetrick, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7sOF_0hWwnYtz00
Tweet

For veterans like me, the threat to Afghan women and girls’ freedoms is personal — for although U.S. troops have come home, the war is far from over for the Afghan people.

During the 20 years of U.S. presence in Afghanistan, rights and access to opportunities for Afghan women and girls expanded substantially. While the U.S.’s original mission in Afghanistan was not related to gender equality, advancing Afghan womens’ rights was an important goal of U.S. reconstruction efforts between 2001-2021. Yet, because of the Taliban, Afghanistan continues to be one of the most challenging places for women to live today.

This Women’s Equality Day, we must take concrete legislative and administrative action to help preserve Afghan women’s rights and strengthen the global women empowerment movement.

While the Taliban vowed to respect women’s rights within Islamic law, it is evident that Afghan women and girls have lost social capital and mobility under their rule. In the year since the U.S. left Afghanistan, Afghan women and girls have faced extreme political and social whiplash.

The deteriorating situation of Afghan women and girls is apparent in all indicators of gender equality— education, health, safety, autonomy, social standing, political and workforce representation and influence, legal justice, maternal mortality rates, and much more.

The U.S., with all of our resources and influence, has a moral responsibility to look beyond our borders and uplift Afghan women and girls. This crisis has drawn repeated calls for their protection, from advocates as high up as all 24 female U.S. senators. However, our country’s commitment to uphold the rights of Afghan women and girls has not yet materialized.

As substantiated in our inaugural national gender strategy, the U.S. needs to take immediate action to implement an “interagency plan” that provides a roadmap on how to advance gender equality through strategic, effective actions between U.S. agencies, international organizations and other countries. This can be achieved through an increase in targeted humanitarian aid and specific U.S. legislative action.

Even before the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan, humanitarian and gender specific efforts in Afghanistan were heavily reliant on foreign aid. Since 2021, most sources of aid have been eliminated or reduced, increasing Afghan’s dependence on foreign aid. But just as the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan triggered a reduction in aid, it also prompted an economic crisis that aggravated the humanitarian situation and individual security of Afghans.

While some agreements have been reached to continue funding and maintaining critical humanitarian efforts in the country, they are not sufficient enough to address critical needs. The widening gap between the level of aid being delivered and the level of demonstrated need is a life threatening crisis for Afghan women. Among them, an estimated 98.2% have lost economic opportunity since the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan — according to a recent survey of applicants of the Special Immigrant Visa program. This is especially concerning, considering 88 percent of them reported being the primary breadwinner for their household.

Afghan women and girls are directly and disproportionately harmed under Taliban rule, exacerbating the backsliding of their rights. With Afghan women and girls facing immediate threats to their wellbeing and lives, there is no question that Afghanistan is at the forefront of the global fight for gender equality.

Uplifting women and girls in other parts of the world uplifts women and girls everywhere. Breaking down gender barriers is a large feat that requires the involvement of global citizens.

The motive, desire and responsibility to support Afghan women and children is all accounted for, so why is it taking so long to enact the measures necessary to address this crisis and “to advance the full participation of all people — including women and girls — in the United States and around the world”?

We rightfully made promoting gender equality a large part of our mission in Afghanistan, and now I am asking our legislators to take this crisis off the backburner and work alongside experts on the unique political and cultural environment in Afghanistan to best support Afghans.

Every American remembers the stories and fear voiced by the Afghan people as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan. And pleas from Afghan women and girls, and Afghani military allies are not going to disappear from our memories anytime soon.

The time to rejoin the fight for gender equality in Afghanistan passed by 350+ days ago, but if the U.S. takes action immediately, we may still be able to preserve the rights and freedoms that Afghan women have been fighting their whole lives for.

Kaitlynne Hetrick is the Associate Director of Government Affairs of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

A terror network’s struggle for influence in Afghanistan

The presence of al Qaeda’s leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, under the protection of the Taliban in a luxury villa in Kabul raises important questions about who is actually running the country and what this means for U.S. and allied interests. When U.S. forces killed al-Zawahiri on July 31, he was...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Humanitarian Aid#Womens#Taliban#Islamic
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
The Hill

Federal court cancels upcoming hearing on possession of Trump attorney’s phone

A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone during the execution of a search warrant that he argued was unlawful.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
The Hill

Biden plans 4.6 percent average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

President Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a 4.6 percent average pay raise for civilian federal employees in 2023. In a letter announcing the plans to Congress, the president noted “growing recruitment and retention challenges” for federal agencies and “eroded compensation” in federal positions. For civilian...
POLITICS
The Hill

It’s the worst possible time to revive the Iran nuclear deal

The Biden administration’s push to reach a new nuclear agreement with Iran is completely out of step with not only our own interests in the Middle East but also regional developments that are bypassing Washington. The White House risks eroding our already tenuous position in the region and undermining our credibility with regional allies.
POTUS
The Hill

Russia and Ukraine are caught in a mutually desperate stalemate

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Despite periodic predictions that either Ukrainian or Russian forces are on the verge of a battlefield breakthrough, there can be little doubt that the war in Ukraine has ground to a bloody stalemate. Neither side possesses, nor is likely to possess in the foreseeable future, the kind of decisive military advantage that would allow it to prevail on the battlefield and realize even its more modest geopolitical objectives.
POLITICS
The Hill

Americans on the hook for choices they didn’t make: another harebrained Biden scheme

As the Biden administration continues its bumbling path through a disastrous domestic policy agenda, its newest proposal might take the proverbial cake: blanket student loan forgiveness. Among the myriad of bad policies this administration has put forward over the last two years, none have been so blatant in pandering to the left-wing base as the recent move to forgive $10,000 in student loans. Make no mistake, for all their highbrow language there is nothing innovative to see here. This is contract nullification, plain and simple. Worse, student loan “cancellation” is actually the shifting of a financial burden from one individual to another. Their policy is nothing more than a redistribution of wealth from the working class to the elite to the tune of $300 billion.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
POLITICS
The Hill

Time to deescalate Taiwan Strait tensions

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) made news last week for her high-profile visit to Taiwan. This was the second congressional visit to Taipei following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) controversial visit in early August that triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) led...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

678K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy