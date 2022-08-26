ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Animals at the Ochsner Park Zoo got a frozen treat Monday. Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The city of Madison’s Plan Commission voted...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

State troopers conducting thousands of mandatory bus inspections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As school districts across the state kick off the fall semester, students are returning to their commuting routines. For many, that means starting and ending the day riding a school bus. Annually, Wisconsin State Patrol is required by law to conduct bus safety inspections to ensure they...
MADISON, WI
Mcfarland, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mcfarland, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders of safety tips ahead of Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages drivers of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to take safety precautions. Wearing a helmet and seat belt can be life-saving measures when riding ATVs and UTVs. Eleven people...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
SHAKOPEE, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WAUSAU, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ

