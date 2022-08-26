Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Man charged after missing girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Animals at the Ochsner Park Zoo got a frozen treat Monday. Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The city of Madison’s Plan Commission voted...
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
nbc15.com
State troopers conducting thousands of mandatory bus inspections
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As school districts across the state kick off the fall semester, students are returning to their commuting routines. For many, that means starting and ending the day riding a school bus. Annually, Wisconsin State Patrol is required by law to conduct bus safety inspections to ensure they...
Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders of safety tips ahead of Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages drivers of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to take safety precautions. Wearing a helmet and seat belt can be life-saving measures when riding ATVs and UTVs. Eleven people...
McFarland woman who was missing for nearly two weeks found safe
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Police said a McFarland woman who hadn’t been seen in roughly two weeks was found safe Saturday. Officials said family members last saw Julie Spink, 60, at her home in McFarland two weeks ago. Spink left her phone at home and has not been heard from since, which officials said is unlike her. On Saturday, just after...
Michigan couple conspired in multiple rapes of teens resulting in pregnancies, police say
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is accused of conspiring in multiple rapes of two young teens girls, resulting in three pregnancies, authorities said. It is alleged that Jeremiah Page, 37, and Kristina Sterly, 37, both of Emmet County, were co-conspirators in sexual abuse that began in 2018, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were both recently arrested.
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Amid nationwide push for electric cars, some Wisconsinites are hesitant
The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
