Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
WLKY.com
MSD working to address complaints of strong odor across Louisville communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District has received several odor complaints, and workers are trying to address the issue. In older parts of the city, catch basins are connected to one underground pipe that carries storm and wastewater away. However, when the weather is hot and dry, an odor may start to build up.
Community members share what they want to see happen to historic southern Indiana site
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — A major historic site with significance for the entire community is now in the talks of redevelopment. Indiana State Park officials want to know what should happen with the homesite of George Rogers Clark, where a replica cabin burned to the ground. Many say this was...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-265 South near Old Henry Road due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Old Henry Road due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to TRIMARC. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. near mile marker 29 of I-265 South, TRIMARC officials confirmed. Three vehicles are reportedly involved in the crash....
spectrumnews1.com
String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
Time running out for west Louisville residents to share input for new hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline is nearing for west Louisville residents to share feedback on the area’s first hospital in 150 years. Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries have partnered to build an Opportunity Campus at 28th and Broadway that will feature a new hospital. For almost four months,...
wdrb.com
Interstate reopens after semi overturned on I-265 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi shut down Interstate 265 eastbound Wednesday morning in Clark County. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-265 were closed just before 9:30 a.m. near the 5.6 mile marker. The interstate reopened by 1 p.m. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
'To those fighting an addiction, please know there is hope and there is help': Kentucky observes Overdose Awareness Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 every year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.
Bernheim welcomes back 2 festivals for fall season
CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest plans to welcome back two festivals that will delight visitors with music, art and other experiences. According to a press release, CONNECT@Bernheim is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 3:58 p.m. to 9:58 p.m, and BugFest is on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
wdrb.com
Local mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid for by Angela Parkerson, who is on a mission to try and prevent someone else from dying like her son did.
ISP: Mother, newborn 'doing great' after state trooper helps with unconventional birth
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One Indiana State trooper's quick, fearless actions while a baby was being born in her arms saved the life of the mother and her newborn in southern Indiana. Trooper Mackenzi Alexander responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 of a woman in...
wdrb.com
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man dies in wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.
Activists march on International Overdose Awareness Day, hope to see changes out of LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crowds took to the streets of downtown Louisville demanding change when it comes to treatment of those struggling with drugs, also calling on the Louisville jail to do better after a string of overdoses. Dozens said when it comes to overdoses and drug addiction in general,...
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
'I always said the park is never going to be finished': Changes to Waterfront Park zoning move forward
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, Metro Council's Planning and Zoning Committee advanced an ordinance to make land use more flexible in the district around Waterfront Park. The W-2 Waterfront District stretches from the I-65 bridges, along River Road, towards Beargrass Creek. Waterfront Park officials want to rezone the area to...
WLKY.com
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
WLKY.com
Louisville Ultimate Halloween fest balloon glow at new location this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Ultimate Halloween fest balloon glow will be moving to a new location this year. The fest announced in a news release that instead of being at Pope Lick Park, the balloon glow will be ay Lynn Family Stadium this year. It will feature hot-air balloon...
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle near Boone Square Park in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are looking for answers after man was found shot and killed inside of a vehicle in the Portland neighborhood. Metro Police responded to the 1900 block of Rowan Street near Boone Square Park around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found the unresponsive man, believed to...
