ROANOKE, Va. – COVID-19 cases in our area continue to be at high levels with more than 700 new cases in the last week. With school back in session, the Health Department is reminding parents to take precautionary measures to keep their kids safe. Some recommendations include keeping up to date with vaccinations, encouraging children to wear masks when in an indoor setting with close contacts and to be mindful of others.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO