Roanoke, VA

New ice cream flavor ‘Hokie Tracks’ is set to debut at Gobblerfest

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Love ice cream? Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery are debuting a new sweet treat to celebrate the university’s roots. Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Food Science and Technology and the creamery will reveal the new ‘Hokie Tracks’ flavor at Gobblerfest this year.
Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
Yes, please! Lower humidity lasts the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – The front that brought storms to parts of the area Tuesday is now east of us, resulting in much lower humidity than we’ve seen in recent days. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the 70s in the mountains and 80s elsewhere. This...
Labor Day Parade returns to Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Labor Day is on Monday, but the Star City will be honoring the holiday on Saturday with the Roanoke Labor Day Parade. The parade will kick off at noon on Campbell Avenue and travel on to Williamson Road. The parade started back in 2011 by the...
Suicide Awareness Month: Local groups to host events, provide resources for awareness

ROANOKE, Va. – September is Suicide Awareness Month, and two local groups hope to raise awareness. The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are joining forces to focus on suicide prevention, warning signs, and reduction of the stigma associated with suicide in the Roanoke Valley, according to a joint press release.
Lynchburg conference provides resources on International Overdose Awareness Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, and organizations in Lynchburg are working together to provide help. During a conference at the Centra Health Pearson Cancer Center, speakers shared their personal experiences. “She was murdered. She was murdered by fentanyl,” said Deborah Adair, whose daughter, Lucy, struggled...
Finish line in sight for “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – The finish line is in sight for this year’s “Home for Good.”. Now that the major construction work is out of the way, crews and volunteers are starting to put the final touches on this year’s home. Wednesday team members from Capps Home...
Managing Editor

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC-affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an organized, dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented Managing Editor to join our News Team. This is an excellent opportunity for a newscast producer or on-air talent to break into management. The ideal candidate will oversee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#You Are What You Eat#Chocolate#Food Drink#Potholder
‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
Roanoke County to launch McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle service

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Calling all hikers! McAfee Knob now has a shuttle service to make getting up the mountain a little easier. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. this morning for the launch of the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker...
Precautionary measures parents can take to protect their kids against COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – COVID-19 cases in our area continue to be at high levels with more than 700 new cases in the last week. With school back in session, the Health Department is reminding parents to take precautionary measures to keep their kids safe. Some recommendations include keeping up to date with vaccinations, encouraging children to wear masks when in an indoor setting with close contacts and to be mindful of others.
Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring. The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing. It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more. This week, they...
Heads up! Strong front to bring storms Tuesday, drop in humidity Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a front that’s produced severe weather from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes, mainly in the form of wind damage. As that front gets closer to us, it will have the chance to do the same between 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. These storms will start near the West Virginia-Virginia line and then move east as the afternoon progresses.
WATCH: Organizations receive $550K to combat gun violence in Roanoke

Several organizations have received $550K from The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to mitigate gun violence in Roanoke. Those awarded include the Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley and Total Action for Progress. The event is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. “This funding is meaningful for our...
Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher

Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
NORFOLK, VA

