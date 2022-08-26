ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Four more ways to have your student loans forgiven

By Adam Barnes &amp; Shirin Ali
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E95Cc_0hWwnBqW00

Story at a glance

  • Eligible borrowers can get up to $10,000 of their federal student loans cancelled, or up to $20,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants during college.
  • Yet millions, including borrowers who earn more than $125,000, would be left holding substantial balances and seeking other options to also receive loan forgiveness.
  • There is the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, Borrower Defense program and others that also offer certain eligible borrowers loan forgiveness.

Though the Biden administration’s historic student debt forgiveness plan stands to impact upwards of 15 million borrowers, there are still alternative ways borrowers can get their student loans forgiven through targeted programs.

Eligible borrowers can get up to $10,000 of their federal student loans cancelled, or up to $20,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants during college and in total the balances for 20 million borrowers could be completely cleared.

Yet millions, including borrowers who earn more than $125,000, would be left holding substantial balances and seeking other avenues toward further forgiveness.

Prior to the announcement the administration had approved $32 billion in loan relief for around 16 million borrowers, including for students who were victims of for-profit institutions like DeVry University.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Here are four more ways to seek federal loan forgiveness.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program

The PSLF program is designed to encourage students to enter careers like firefighting, teaching, government, nursing and other public interest fields. Those who chose to pursue any of those careers and work for a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organizations are eligible to have certain federal student loans forgiven.

However, borrowers must hold their public service jobs for ten years and make 120 payments to have the remainder of their balances forgiven. It includes those serving as full-time AmeriCorps or Peace Corps volunteers.

To qualify for PSLF, you must work full-time, have direct loans with the Education Department, be under an income-driven repayment plan and make 120 qualifying payments. The payments do not need to be consecutive.

More than 175,000 borrowers have collectively received more than $10 billion through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

As part of Biden’s loan forgiveness announcement, borrowers may receive credit for payments that previously did not qualify for PSLF under a limited waiver program.

Borrower Defense program

Federal borrowers who believe their institution engaged in misconduct or misrepresented the value of their programs are eligible to apply to have their loans cleared through a Borrower Defense discharge.

The Education Department announced earlier in August that it will discharge the remaining loan balances for students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 1, 2005, through its closure in September 2016.

They found the school lied to students across the country about their ability to transfer credits to other institutions, and falsely guaranteed that students would be able to get jobs upon graduation.

Other institutions the Education Department deemed guilty of defrauding their students include Devry University, Corinthian Colleges, and the Marinello School of Beauty.

The administration so far has discharged $13 billion for around 1 million borrowers whose institutions defrauded them.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness program

Teachers that teach full time for five complete and consecutive academic years in a low-income school or education service agency can be eligible for forgiveness of up to $17,500 on direct subsidized and unsubsidized federal loans.

The loans also must have been made before the end of a teacher’s five academic years of qualifying teaching service.

Total Permanent Disability Discharge

Anyone with a disability recognized by the Social Security Administration (SSA) will have their federal student loans discharged through a data match. Those who have a disability not on file with SSA can still apply for a discharge of their student loans.

This program is designed for those who are unable to work due to a physical or mental impairment, something a physician must sign off on to back up the claim that an impairment is expected to result in death, has lasted continuously for a period of 60 months or greater or is expected to last for a continuous period of 60 months or greater.

Disabilities might also be certified by a licensed physician, or through records from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The administration has granted $9 billion in total and permanent disability discharges for more than 425,000 borrowers.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Federal Loans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Borrower Defense#Devry University
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
POTUS
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

678K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy