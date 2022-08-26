Heidi Klum celebrated her husband Tom Kaulitz’s 33 Birthday in the lap of luxury via a private jet in a post on Instagram made yesterday. The supermodel gathered everyone from Bill Kaulitz, Tom’s twin brother, to close friends to celebrate the rock star’s big day, donning festive hats and dishing out a cake for the occasion. While off duty, the “America’s Got Talent” star slipped into distressed white and light blue denim, the distressing mainly focused on the knees of the pants. The jeans were belted with a black leather belt decorated with silver eyelets that secured the trousers in place....

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO