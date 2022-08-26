ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool closes for season

Due to a shortage of certified staff, the Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be CLOSED Saturday, September 3, Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, 2022. Parks and Recreations, thank you for your understanding. The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool is officially closed for the...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat

The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library – September Activities

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby, and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director, Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library. Michelle, Michal, and Erin update us...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Suicide Prevention Ride and Awareness Event to be held in the area on September 18th

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and to bring attention to this topic, Northwestern Community Services Board, along with local partner organizations, will have an inaugural Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Sunday, September 18. The purpose of this event is to come together as a community to show support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide and to let individuals know that there are resources with whom to reach out and connect when in need.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Racey Engineering cuts ribbon for 20 years on Main Street

LURAY, Aug. 26 — As a crowd of more than 50 squeezed into the offices at Racey Engineering on Friday, the moment marked the culmination of nearly three decades of perseverance to build a local company that first started in the owner’s basement. “Congratulations on 20 years on...
LURAY, VA
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb (1921 – 2022)

Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb, 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Heritage Hall. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, Virginia. Pip was born on June 20, 1921, in Berryville,...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Frederick County Emergency Authorities respond to storm

Frederick County Emergency Services respond to what is being called a microburst storm. At least 25 power poles were broken and as many power lines were toppled by what is being referred to as a microburst storm that struck portions of Frederick County Aug. 30. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Crews restore power to Winchester after storm

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WCHS vs Culpeper – Girls Volleyball – September 6

WCHS vs Hedgesville – Varsity Football – September 2. Joins us on Friday, September 2, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on Hedgesville High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Power restored after storm downs poles in Frederick Co.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Severe weather damaged more than two dozen power poles in Winchester, Virginia, Tuesday night. The storm damage left thousands of people in the dark overnight, but an "all-hands approach" has gotten all outages restored Wednesday morning. Crews from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) worked through...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Happy Cat Month Adoption Event at the Winchester SPCA

Give a homeless kitty a second chance! Adopt an adult cat for just $30 at the Winchester SPCA, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601. We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. This special adoption event runs throughout September and is open to approved adopters for cats over 6 months.
WINCHESTER, VA
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Virginia dealer group celebrates 75th anniversary with 75 acts of kindness

Today on Inside Automotive, we’re pleased to welcome the President of Marlow Automotive Group, Emily Marlow Beck. Marlow Automotive Group, based in Virginia, is celebrating 75 years in the car business this year. In honor of this milestone, the group gave back to their community by committing to doing 75 acts of kindness during the month of July.
LURAY, VA
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
PAGE COUNTY, VA

