royalexaminer.com
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool closes for season
Due to a shortage of certified staff, the Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be CLOSED Saturday, September 3, Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, 2022. Parks and Recreations, thank you for your understanding. The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool is officially closed for the...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library – September Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby, and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director, Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library. Michelle, Michal, and Erin update us...
Augusta Free Press
Frederick County: Delays possible on northbound I-81 due to roadwork in West Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Nighttime roadwork in West Virginia, at and just north of the Virginia state line, may cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, and again next week.
royalexaminer.com
Suicide Prevention Ride and Awareness Event to be held in the area on September 18th
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and to bring attention to this topic, Northwestern Community Services Board, along with local partner organizations, will have an inaugural Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Sunday, September 18. The purpose of this event is to come together as a community to show support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide and to let individuals know that there are resources with whom to reach out and connect when in need.
pagevalleynews.com
Racey Engineering cuts ribbon for 20 years on Main Street
LURAY, Aug. 26 — As a crowd of more than 50 squeezed into the offices at Racey Engineering on Friday, the moment marked the culmination of nearly three decades of perseverance to build a local company that first started in the owner’s basement. “Congratulations on 20 years on...
royalexaminer.com
Town Council candidate Wayne Sealock gets nod from Warren County Republican Committee
Following a candidate forum Thursday evening for which he was the only candidate present, lifelong Front Royal resident R. Wayne Sealock earned the endorsement of the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC). Nicholas L. Jaroma, a 2016 Christendom College graduate filed to run for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd in...
royalexaminer.com
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb (1921 – 2022)
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb, 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Heritage Hall. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, Virginia. Pip was born on June 20, 1921, in Berryville,...
theriver953.com
Frederick County Emergency Authorities respond to storm
Frederick County Emergency Services respond to what is being called a microburst storm. At least 25 power poles were broken and as many power lines were toppled by what is being referred to as a microburst storm that struck portions of Frederick County Aug. 30. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that...
Crews restore power to Winchester after storm
WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
royalexaminer.com
WCHS vs Culpeper – Girls Volleyball – September 6
WCHS vs Hedgesville – Varsity Football – September 2. Joins us on Friday, September 2, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on Hedgesville High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on...
Power restored after storm downs poles in Frederick Co.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Severe weather damaged more than two dozen power poles in Winchester, Virginia, Tuesday night. The storm damage left thousands of people in the dark overnight, but an "all-hands approach" has gotten all outages restored Wednesday morning. Crews from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) worked through...
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
royalexaminer.com
Happy Cat Month Adoption Event at the Winchester SPCA
Give a homeless kitty a second chance! Adopt an adult cat for just $30 at the Winchester SPCA, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601. We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. This special adoption event runs throughout September and is open to approved adopters for cats over 6 months.
royalexaminer.com
Commentary: No solution, but gun buybacks can be a small part of overall crime prevention
They’re easy to sponsor and hold. They allow residents, especially in crime-ridden communities around the commonwealth, to feel encouraged. They take a handful of tools of murder off the streets. Many localities in Virginia have sponsored gun buybacks this summer. They include Richmond, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Roanoke. The town...
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
nbc24.com
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
cbtnews.com
Virginia dealer group celebrates 75th anniversary with 75 acts of kindness
Today on Inside Automotive, we’re pleased to welcome the President of Marlow Automotive Group, Emily Marlow Beck. Marlow Automotive Group, based in Virginia, is celebrating 75 years in the car business this year. In honor of this milestone, the group gave back to their community by committing to doing 75 acts of kindness during the month of July.
WHSV
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
