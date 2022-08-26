ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson

By Biancca Ball
 5 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding.

According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage on Highway 80.

Jackson neighbors in low-lying areas should be prepared to evacuate within 48 hours

Maps currently on the viewer represent a stage of 34 ft, 34.8 ft, 35.5 ft and 36.5 ft at the Jackson gage. These maps were produced using the hydraulic model that provided accurate inundation for the February 2020 flood event.

The district’s map is located at: https://ags03.sec.usace.army.mil/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ca7ff838865349108910a398123ce968

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

