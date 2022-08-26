Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding.

According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage on Highway 80.

Maps currently on the viewer represent a stage of 34 ft, 34.8 ft, 35.5 ft and 36.5 ft at the Jackson gage. These maps were produced using the hydraulic model that provided accurate inundation for the February 2020 flood event.

The district’s map is located at: https://ags03.sec.usace.army.mil/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ca7ff838865349108910a398123ce968

