wdhn.com
Level Plains Police arrest suspects involved in May shooting
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — Level Plains Police have arrested all suspects involved in a late May shooting. On May 28th, officials started investigating shots fired into a home on Z Street in Level Plains. According to police, the fight started in Elba, then continued at the Waffle House in Enterprise, eventually leading to the Level Plains home, where 31 bullet casings were found.
southeastsun.com
Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teenager
Dovie Wooten Ankrom, 64, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Enterprise teenager in the Tartan Pines subdivision of Enterprise. Ankrom has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She is the grandmother of at least one of the underage teenage suspects who is facing charges in the shooting.
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
wdhn.com
Florida man arrested in school bus hit-and-run
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, an arrest was made in a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus. A Jackson County school bus was involved in a hit-and-run in Jackson County on Thursday, August 25th. The vehicle that struck the bus was a green four-door sedan and was found on Tuesday, August 30th, according to officials.
wtvy.com
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury, on Wednesday, convicted Kevin Saffold of conniving to scam an elderly woman who he convinced to purchase vehicles and obtain a credit card. Saffold, frequent police critic, accompanied the 79-year-old to a Dothan dealership twice in three days where she bought the...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest Three Teens at Chipley High School Football Game for Drugs, Other Charges
On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a potential fight and altercation to occur at a Chipley High School Football game. In the course of two successive altercations, five teens were trespassed from the school property and three teens were arrested on varying charges of drug possession, trespassing and disruption of school function.
Dothan teen jailed after Sunday-night shooting seriously injures bystander
A Dothan teen is behind bars after authorities say he was shooting at one person, and instead struck someone else who was standing only feet from him. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Hutchins Street. When Dothan police arrived on the scene, they...
wdhn.com
DPD: Early morning bar fight leads to high-speed chase
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Sunday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville. Early Sunday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan. Officials arrived at the scene...
wtvy.com
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
dothanpd.org
Traffic Fatality on South Oates Street
On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age. The crash was involving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and a...
wdhn.com
Ozark women try to run down officer hours after one of them was arrested, police say
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— Shortly after one woman was released from jail, she and another Ozark woman sought revenge against a backup officer who had been on the scene of her arrest just two hours earlier, police say. According to police, T’kia Williams, 24, and Chazlin Williams, 27, were stopped...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 49-year-old Bridgette Irene Foster of Panama City, Florida
The report of a disturbance on Antler Trail ended in the arrest of 49-year-old, Bridgette Irene Foster of Panama City. Around 6 p.m., August 28th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the residence after receiving reports of a disturbance. Deputies arrive on scene and make contact with Foster and a male subject. Foster appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and the couple had engaged in an argument.
Investigators searching for driver in school bus hit-and-run
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators are searching for a man who drove into a school bus with 40 children aboard and then drove away, authorities said Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident. The Florida Highway Patrol said 41 students were aboard a Jackson County school bus headed south on Sand Basin Road when […]
wdhn.com
Motorcycle victim identified in collision on South Oates Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The motorcyclist involved in this afternoon’s wreck has died according to officials. Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida, was taken to the emergency room at Southeast Health and was pronounced dead at 12:49 p.m. ORIGNAL:. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials respond to a...
wtvy.com
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle and a car, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. Captain Rachel David with Dothan Police spoke with News 4 at the scene of the accident, saying that given the nature of the crash that it appeared one of parties involved may have failed to yield the right-away to the other party.
wdhn.com
Renovation Ripoff, Dothan Police arrest man for construction fraud
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police arrested a man in relation to operating a business without a license. Christopher Allen Napper, 38, of Newton, has been arrested on two counts of doing business without a license and one count of harassing communications. Napper is the owner and operator of Custom Home Improvements. The suspect had a previous business license but did not have one for the current year, according to officials.
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 30, 2022
Shane Taylor, 41, Graceville, Florida: Hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carlton Key, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of parole: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kristie Miller, 43, Cottondale, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Trenton Jeter, 22, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of county...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
wdhn.com
Birdsong hearing pushed back to December
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The hearing for the son of the Geneva County Superintendent has been pushed back to December after the judge had a scheduling conflict. William Jackson Birdsong, 19, of Geneva County, had a hearing scheduled tomorrow September 1, in relation to the 2021 manslaughter case, in which Birdsong is accused of ending the life of a Florida panhandle woman and critically injuring another.
