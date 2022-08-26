ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
Live updates | Strong storms, flooding cause slow downs on metro Atlanta roads

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta will see dark gloomy skies and heavy rainfall during Tuesday's commute, according to 11Alive's Stormtrackers. An incoming cold front is prompting afternoon rain with the potential for isolated showers. However, meteorologists are not anticipating severe weather. The stretch of rain will primarily be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with sunshine expected for Wednesday.
Homicide at Atlanta gas station under investigation

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigating a homicide along 14th Street Wednesday night. APD said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location. A witness snapped a photo of the active scene, which is a BP gas station at the corner of Atlantic Drive. Police cruisers and crime scene tape is blocking a portion of the parking lot.
Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis

ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state. Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.
Atlanta airport shows behind the scenes of 'plane train'

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is about the airport's recent announcement to expand the train. The world's busiest airport showed passengers a behind-the-scenes look at their famous plane train. Their Instagram account, @atlairport, posted a short video showing how they can move over 250,000 passengers daily. The...
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
