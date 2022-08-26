Read full article on original website
Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads | 11Alive News Investigates
MILTON, Ga. — Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car. Taylor Brock knows all too well. "In my left foot, I have two screws. My right foot I have...
fox5atlanta.com
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
Live updates | Strong storms, flooding cause slow downs on metro Atlanta roads
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta will see dark gloomy skies and heavy rainfall during Tuesday's commute, according to 11Alive's Stormtrackers. An incoming cold front is prompting afternoon rain with the potential for isolated showers. However, meteorologists are not anticipating severe weather. The stretch of rain will primarily be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with sunshine expected for Wednesday.
Homicide at Atlanta gas station under investigation
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigating a homicide along 14th Street Wednesday night. APD said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location. A witness snapped a photo of the active scene, which is a BP gas station at the corner of Atlantic Drive. Police cruisers and crime scene tape is blocking a portion of the parking lot.
2 lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road to be closed for bridge inspection
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open. Two lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road will close again on Wednesday night for maintenance crews to finish secondary steel beam inspections, Georgia Department of Transportation announced. The lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5...
Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis
ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state. Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.
WXIA 11 Alive
Heavy police presence in DeKalb neighborhood
There's a heavy police presence in a neighborhood on Longwood Court in DeKalb County. 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more.
Crews investigate water main break along Ashford Dunwoody Road near I-285
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Crews are investigating what caused a water main break along Ashford Dunwoody Road near I-285 Wednesday evening. Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and avoid the area if possible. DeKalb County Watershed Management said it expects repairs to be finished overnight. Officials added...
Fire contained at downtown Atlanta highrise, officials say
ATLANTA — A fire that broke out at a building in downtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon has been contained, officials say. The large black plume of smoke was visible for miles. Landmark Properties, who operates the building, identified it as The Legacy at Centennial, which is set to open in...
Atlanta airport shows behind the scenes of 'plane train'
ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is about the airport's recent announcement to expand the train. The world's busiest airport showed passengers a behind-the-scenes look at their famous plane train. Their Instagram account, @atlairport, posted a short video showing how they can move over 250,000 passengers daily. The...
“He helps out everyone:” Woman describe terrifying moment she heard neighbor get shot in DeKalb
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County woman described the terrifying moments when she heard a scuffle followed by gunshots in a unit near hers. Police say someone shot a man in that unit and then ran away. The neighbor says what made it even worse was she called for help and couldn’t get an answer.
Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturns on I-20
ATLANTA — Interstate 20 eastbound was shut down Tuesday afternoon for nearly two hours at Turner Hill Road after a truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturned in in DeKalb County, firefighters said. DeKalb County Police and Fire on the scene and said that multiple vehicles were involved...
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
I-285 shut down after tractor-trailer fire in Fulton County
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire has all lanes of Interstate 285 blocked Wednesday afternoon near East Point. It happened in the southbound lanes just south of Camp Creek Parkway near Washington Road. This is the third truck crash in metro Atlanta in as many days. On Monday, a beer...
14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
