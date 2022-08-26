Read full article on original website
2023 Ford Mustang Roush P-51B Widebody Spied Undisguised In Silver
The sixth generation of the Ford Mustang is nearly over, but Roush isn't done with the pony car just yet. New spy photos capture a stunning Mustang wearing a bright silver finish and sporting wide fender arches. It's a new Roush model called the P-51B, and our spy team caught it completely uncovered in public with Jack Roush himself checking things out.
Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Debuts For Europe With Tuned Suspension
The Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact crossover that fits below the C-HR in the brand's lineup in some markets. To make the little vehicle more exciting, the automaker is introducing a mildly sporty GR Sport variant to the range. Pre-sales start in Europe in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available at this time.
Next-Gen Ford Transit Courier City Van Spied With New Front-End Design
While Ford's small van plans in the US are up in the air, things are different in Europe, where the automaker just launched the 2022 Tourneo Connect. The Transit Courier, also known as the Tourneo Courier, slots below the Transit/Tourneo Connect in the Blue Oval's European lineup. It rides on the same platform as the Fiesta, debuting nearly a decade ago, and its next-generation replacement is finally in development.
Ferrari F12 Makes 209 MPH On The Autobahn Look Easy
It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its hood, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-liter F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 liters.
2023 Nissan Z Meets Ford Mustang GT And Dodge Challenger In Drag Race
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
A80 Supra Vs GT-R R34 Drag Race Proves More Power Doesn't Always Win
Oftentimes when talking about drag races, power and weight are taken into prime consideration. If a more powerful and lighter car faces a heavier, tad less powerful contender, it's almost always that the former would win. That isn't always the case, of course. Take this matchup, for example, courtesy of...
Cadillac Celestiq Spied Riding On Michelin Pilot Sport Tires
After a slow buildup with teasers that literally spanned years, things are now moving much faster for the Cadillac Celestiq. This is technically our first proper catch of a Celestiq test vehicle in public, and while the camo wrap hides details regarding the final design, its tires offer clues to power and performance.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 1:8 Scale Model Coming Soon From Amalgam
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a vehicle very few of us are ever likely to see in person, never mind own. Thanks to the designers, engineers, and artists at Amalgam Collection, there's at least the possibility for a few more folks to get a taste of Ferrari's extremely rare supercar. That is, in 1:8 scale anyway.
2023 Nissan Z Already Wrecked Before It Leaves The Dealership
The new Nissan Z has been a long time coming, and we aren't just talking about the 11 years for which its predecessor was in production. It's been a year since the production 2023 Z was unveiled, and it's finally reaching dealerships now. Unfortunately for one Z customer, it looks like the wait has been extended.
2023 Ford Transit Custom Hides Nothing In New Spy Photos
In this instance, the term spy photo evokes a slightly different meaning from what we usually present. As far as we can tell, there isn't a single piece of camouflage anywhere on this Ford van. We see no plastic panels. There are no fake light decals. Even the Ford badges are on full display. Folks, this is the all-new Ford Transit Custom fully revealed, at least from a design perspective.
Audi R8 Drag Races Tuned RS3, RS Q8 In Thrilling Sibling Showdown
The Audi R8 serves as the brand's supercar, but the automaker offers a slew of other high-performance models. The RS3 and RS Q8 roll off the assembly line with potent powertrains hiding under the hood, but the two competing against the R8 V10 Performance Spyder in the latest Carwow YouTube video aren't stock. This helps level the playing field between the three as they drag race each other.
Ford Maverick Gets A Nifty Pop-Top Tent From Go Fast Campers
The Ford Maverick was so popular that the Blue Oval had to pause the ordering for the 2022 model year so that it could fulfill backlogged orders. It's compact, which is perfect for city streets, but that doesn't mean that its owners won't want to go camping with their pickup.
2024 Ford Mustang Sings A V8 Song In Latest Instagram Teaser
The latest teaser for the 2024 Ford Mustang gives us our best taste of the sound of the new pony car's V8 engine. We don't have to wait too long to see the whole thing because the unveiling is on September 14. Judging by this teaser, the new Mustang makes...
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Is An Updated Off-Road Racer Destined For Dakar
Audi fused electrification and off-road performance rather well with its RS Q e-tron. The dedicated racing vehicle was built to handle the grueling environments of off-road endurance competition, and actually, it won in its very first outing in March 2022 at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Audi has taken that experience and evolved the EV into the menacing off-roader seen here, known simply as the RS Q e-tron E2.
Ariel Hipercar Debuts As Electric Sports Car With Up To 1,180 HP
The Ariel Hipercar takes the British brand into the electric sports car segment to join its existing Atom and Nomad offerings. The vehicle in these images is still a prototype, and the company plans to deliver the first customer examples in about two years. The Hipercar will be available with...
Kia EV9 Rendering Previews Imposing Electric Family Hauler
In November last year, Kia previewed its largest and most luxurious electric vehicle to date with the EV9 concept. This machine will soon morph into a production model which is currently under development. We’ve seen a number of spy photos with the EV9 and now it’s time to take an early look at the final design of the family hauler.
2023 Honda Civic Type R Has 315 Horsepower, 310 Pound-Feet Of Torque
As promised, Honda is dishing up more information on the 2023 Civic Type R. We still don't have all the data boxes filled in, but we can at least confirm the new Type R is indeed the most powerful ever from the factory. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generates 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.
Nissan Skyline GT-R Reimagined By Artist For Modern Times
A little of the R34 and modern GT-R come together to consider the future. The Nissan GT-R seems to be nearing retirement, especially after its removal from the European and Australian markets. Artists Roman Miah and Avante Design imagine how the sports coupe might evolve in the future by looking into the vehicle's past. Here's their rendering that envisions the future R36 generation.
Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard
The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
Tuned Mercedes-AMG GT Looks Unstoppable On The Nurburgring
Straight from the factory, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is an incredibly impressive machine, including being one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The German tuner Opus aims to make it even better. This video includes a walkaround of the mean machine and two laps in heavy traffic around the 'Ring.
