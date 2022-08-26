ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

what makes this a failure to report instead of hit and run? genuinely curious.

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested in Wilmington on drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on drug charges. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Market Street on Tuesday around 7:05 pm. Officers say they observed drug paraphernalia upon approaching the vehicle and located several...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers aren’t getting their bill notifications as of Wednesday, August 31. WECT reached out to CFPUA after hearing reports of the issues, and CFPUA confirmed that some customers were not receiving their email bill notifications. They write that bill-notice emails are being marked as spam or even blocked by email providers, and that they believe the changes to their system will fix the issue in “the next month or so.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina

A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
DANVILLE, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Carolina, Kure Beaches to host blood drive

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area has announced a blood drive for Carolina and Kure Beaches. The Pleasure Island blood drive will take place Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Carolina Beach Recreation Center at 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Kelly man accused of stealing approx. 100 gallons of diesel fuel

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Kelly man is accused of stealing approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel in Columbus County. According to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Allen Robinson was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, expired registration card/tag, and no operators license.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

