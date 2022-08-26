WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers aren’t getting their bill notifications as of Wednesday, August 31. WECT reached out to CFPUA after hearing reports of the issues, and CFPUA confirmed that some customers were not receiving their email bill notifications. They write that bill-notice emails are being marked as spam or even blocked by email providers, and that they believe the changes to their system will fix the issue in “the next month or so.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO