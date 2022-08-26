NY Attorney General releases report on death of Dedrick James in Rochester; it says he died of self-inflicted gunshot

Read full article on original website
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
wxxinews.org
Officials remember fallen law enforcement officers at the NYS Fair
Law enforcement officers in New York are making up for missing two years of remembrance ceremonies, usually held at the New York State Fair. In sweltering heat Monday, the names of fallen officers were read during Law Enforcement Day at the Fair. State Police First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said...
wxxinews.org
Was Paladino's primary loss a rejection of extremism? Analysts aren't so sure
Carl Paladino entered the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District with a history of extreme statements, and the Buffalo real estate developer lived up to that reputation once the race started. His campaign was marred by headlines about a 2021 WBEN interview in which he praised Adolf...
wxxinews.org
Hochul outlines New York's new concealed carry laws, which take effect September 1st
New York’s new laws governing the carrying of concealed weapons take effect Thursday, after the US Supreme Court threw out the state’s 100 year old laws governing the practice. Governor Kathy Hochul outlined the new rules. Governor Hochul condemned the June decision by conservative judges on the nation’s...
wxxinews.org
Updates on the rollout of legal cannabis in New York
New York is inching closer to a legal recreational market for cannabis. Last week, the state's Office of Cannabis Management launched an application portal for what are known as Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary (CAURD) licenses. Those applications will determine who in New York will be first to sell pot legally.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
First hour: Special rebroadcast - Discussing the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Second hour: Updates on the rollout of legal cannabis in New York. This is a special rebroadcast of a conversation about the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The number connects people experiencing mental health crises with trained mental health professionals. The new service is designed to be an alternative to calling 911, which is not set up to address mental health needs. Patients and advocates say 988 may be an effective way to avoid interaction with law enforcement, which sometimes leads to further trauma. This hour, we discuss how 988 will work at the local level, and we hear from mental health advocates about their perspectives related to diversionary services. Our guests:
wxxinews.org
Advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities
The issues surrounding long term planning for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were the focus of a roundtable held Wednesday with a top state official in Rochester. The event, held at a Rochester Regional Health training center, was hosted by local Assemblymembers Sarah Clark and Jen Lunsford, and it...
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 1, 2022
First hour: Special rebroadcast - Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?. Second hour: Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall. NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students. WXXI’s Noelle Evans reported that in the Rochester City School District, nearly 200 teachers resigned or retired last school year. This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests:
wxxinews.org
Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall
It's September 1 and the smell of harvest is in the air. This hour, WXXI and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli hosts a discussion about Oktoberfest, the beer that makes this season special, and what we're looking forward to in the craft beer world as the weather begins to change and the leaves start to fall.
