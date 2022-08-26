ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

County Mayor Jim Coppinger’s Final Term Comes to an End

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — At noon, the current Hamilton County Board of Commissioners adjourned for the last time. Beginning tomorrow, four commissioners will be replaced and two additional commissioners will be added to represent new Districts 10 and 11. Mayor Jim Coppinger will be succeeded by Mayor-elect Weston Wamp, and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Sept. 1

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. 22-012109- 950 Spring Creek Road- Vehicle Burglary/Theft- The caller reported his vehicle was entered and property was taken. On scene he advised he parked his truck on the evening of August 29, around 1830 hours after returning home from work. He advised he came out to leave for work at 0600 hours on this date, when he noticed the contents of his lower glove box was lying in the passenger seat. He looked in the glove box that was not locked and noticed that his Smith and Wesson, M&P Shield, .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol, valued at $300 was missing. He also observed that his Apple Air Pods valued at $150 were missing as well. The victim did not have the serial number to the firearm available at the time of this report. He will obtain the serial number and add to the report later this date. The firearm will be entered into the NCIC database once the serial number is reported. A firearm meeting the description of this firearm reported was recovered during an arrest of Cambren Jolly that occurred around 0100 hours on this date. The Smith and Wesson, M&P Shield, .380 (SN: RDL0327) recovered from that arrest is currently in East Ridge Police Department property.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested for Food City fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

August 30 Police Briefs

The East Ridge Police Depart was notified a motorhome had run over a queen size mattress and it became stuck under the vehicle. Fearing that it would catch fire they pulled to the side of the roadway and attempted to remove it. The East Ridge Fire Dept. came to the scene and was able to remove said mattress cut it apart and place water on it to keep it from catching fire.
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogatrend.com

Black Business Month: 5 Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Chattanooga

This year marks the 27th anniversary of National Black Business Month, devoted to supporting and celebrating black-owned businesses across the country. There’s no shortage of black-owned businesses to support in Chattanooga. Below, we’ve highlighted a few places in the area that are definitely worth checking out!. Blue Boys...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Alabama man charged with Meth in the Mail

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 73 year old man on Sand Mountain faces charges of receiving a very illegal package in the mail. The investigation has been underway for more than 8 months. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package headed for the man in Rainsville containing ten pounds of...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WDEF

LaFayette residents celebrate library with pie war

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) — From apple to rhubarb, pumpkin to peanut butter — Americans love their pie. On Wednesday night in LaFayette, nine neighbors ditched the forks and ate some face first for their local library. Nine local celebrities competed through the summer to see who could raise...
LAFAYETTE, GA
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

More To The Story With Staley: Forensic odontologist

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – He’s an 85 year old gentleman. Sitting alone in his room. On his computer. He’s a retired doctor. But in a sense, he’s still working. He lives right here. At this assisted living facility in Chattanooga. But Dr. Mike Sobel is not your regular kind of doctor. You see, he is a forensic odontologist. He’s a dentist, who works with teeth, as it pertains to crime and legal matters.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

