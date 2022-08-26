The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. 22-012109- 950 Spring Creek Road- Vehicle Burglary/Theft- The caller reported his vehicle was entered and property was taken. On scene he advised he parked his truck on the evening of August 29, around 1830 hours after returning home from work. He advised he came out to leave for work at 0600 hours on this date, when he noticed the contents of his lower glove box was lying in the passenger seat. He looked in the glove box that was not locked and noticed that his Smith and Wesson, M&P Shield, .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol, valued at $300 was missing. He also observed that his Apple Air Pods valued at $150 were missing as well. The victim did not have the serial number to the firearm available at the time of this report. He will obtain the serial number and add to the report later this date. The firearm will be entered into the NCIC database once the serial number is reported. A firearm meeting the description of this firearm reported was recovered during an arrest of Cambren Jolly that occurred around 0100 hours on this date. The Smith and Wesson, M&P Shield, .380 (SN: RDL0327) recovered from that arrest is currently in East Ridge Police Department property.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO