Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WDEF
County Mayor Jim Coppinger’s Final Term Comes to an End
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — At noon, the current Hamilton County Board of Commissioners adjourned for the last time. Beginning tomorrow, four commissioners will be replaced and two additional commissioners will be added to represent new Districts 10 and 11. Mayor Jim Coppinger will be succeeded by Mayor-elect Weston Wamp, and...
WDEF
National Overdose Awareness Day: Hamilton Co. Coalition is here to offer help
CHATTANOOGA, Tn (WDEF) – It is National Overdose Awareness Day, and the Hamilton County Coalition is making an effort to recognize and remember those effected on a local level. There have been more than 38-hundred overdoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health so far this year. There were...
WTVC
How to navigate small claims court with the Law Office of Warren and Griffin
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Attorneys C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin discuss how to navigate small claims court. Stay connected with Law Office of Warren & Griffin. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CPD concludes investigation of officer for 'inappropriate social media posts'
The Cleveland Division of Police has concluded its investigation into a police officer who made "inappropriate social media" in 2014, years prior to being hired by the department.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Sept. 1
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. 22-012109- 950 Spring Creek Road- Vehicle Burglary/Theft- The caller reported his vehicle was entered and property was taken. On scene he advised he parked his truck on the evening of August 29, around 1830 hours after returning home from work. He advised he came out to leave for work at 0600 hours on this date, when he noticed the contents of his lower glove box was lying in the passenger seat. He looked in the glove box that was not locked and noticed that his Smith and Wesson, M&P Shield, .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol, valued at $300 was missing. He also observed that his Apple Air Pods valued at $150 were missing as well. The victim did not have the serial number to the firearm available at the time of this report. He will obtain the serial number and add to the report later this date. The firearm will be entered into the NCIC database once the serial number is reported. A firearm meeting the description of this firearm reported was recovered during an arrest of Cambren Jolly that occurred around 0100 hours on this date. The Smith and Wesson, M&P Shield, .380 (SN: RDL0327) recovered from that arrest is currently in East Ridge Police Department property.
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
NBC News
Cleveland mayor: 'President Biden has the right message' on crime
Following President Joe Biden's speech in Pennsylvania on crime and public safety, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss Democratic midterm messaging on criminal justice reform.Aug. 30, 2022.
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County Schools spent part of COVID-19 relief for new school, think tank says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools used a portion of $142 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to budget for a brand new school, a conservative Tennessee-based think tank report finds. The Beacon Center in Nashville says it's spent months poring over thousands of documents from open records requests...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
WTVCFOX
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
WDEF
Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
eastridgenewsonline.com
August 30 Police Briefs
The East Ridge Police Depart was notified a motorhome had run over a queen size mattress and it became stuck under the vehicle. Fearing that it would catch fire they pulled to the side of the roadway and attempted to remove it. The East Ridge Fire Dept. came to the scene and was able to remove said mattress cut it apart and place water on it to keep it from catching fire.
WTVCFOX
Shots fired at home that was targeted, say Cleveland Police; No one hurt
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Shots rang out at a home in Cleveland Tuesday night in what police are calling a targeted act. This happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue. Officers on the scene found several shell casings. There were also several...
WTVC
Distracted driver in Chattanooga strikes utility truck Monday, then runs away, says THP
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A distracted driver struck a parked utility truck on Interstate 75 Monday morning, and then ran away from the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the 5 mile marker of I-75,...
chattanoogatrend.com
Black Business Month: 5 Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Chattanooga
This year marks the 27th anniversary of National Black Business Month, devoted to supporting and celebrating black-owned businesses across the country. There’s no shortage of black-owned businesses to support in Chattanooga. Below, we’ve highlighted a few places in the area that are definitely worth checking out!. Blue Boys...
WDEF
Alabama man charged with Meth in the Mail
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 73 year old man on Sand Mountain faces charges of receiving a very illegal package in the mail. The investigation has been underway for more than 8 months. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package headed for the man in Rainsville containing ten pounds of...
WDEF
LaFayette residents celebrate library with pie war
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) — From apple to rhubarb, pumpkin to peanut butter — Americans love their pie. On Wednesday night in LaFayette, nine neighbors ditched the forks and ate some face first for their local library. Nine local celebrities competed through the summer to see who could raise...
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: Forensic odontologist
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – He’s an 85 year old gentleman. Sitting alone in his room. On his computer. He’s a retired doctor. But in a sense, he’s still working. He lives right here. At this assisted living facility in Chattanooga. But Dr. Mike Sobel is not your regular kind of doctor. You see, he is a forensic odontologist. He’s a dentist, who works with teeth, as it pertains to crime and legal matters.
WDEF
South Pittsburg, several law enforcement agencies mourn the loss of Marion County detective
SOUTH PITTSBURG (WDEF) – A somber day in South Pittsburg as the town and several agencies mourned Matt Blansett, a detective for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and a county commissioner. Blansett was one of two law enforcement officers killed in the helicopter crash earlier in the week.
