Credit card borrowing has risen at its fastest rate in 17 years as Britons are expected to borrow £100 billion to cope with the cost of living crisis. The Bank of England monthly report showed annual growth of 13 per cent in credit card borrowing in July this year, its highest since October 2005.It comes as a YouGov survey found that Britons expect to borrow a vast sum over the coming year, with 40 per cent saying rising prices for fuel, food and energy will force them to seek credit of some form.More than one fifth of these –...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO