Read full article on original website
Related
Credit card debt soars as Britons ‘to borrow £100bn’ to cope with cost of living crisis
Credit card borrowing has risen at its fastest rate in 17 years as Britons are expected to borrow £100 billion to cope with the cost of living crisis. The Bank of England monthly report showed annual growth of 13 per cent in credit card borrowing in July this year, its highest since October 2005.It comes as a YouGov survey found that Britons expect to borrow a vast sum over the coming year, with 40 per cent saying rising prices for fuel, food and energy will force them to seek credit of some form.More than one fifth of these –...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Hiring declined and fewer workers quit jobs in July, gov't report says
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hiring declined in July and fewer people quit their jobs, according to the latest report from the Labor Department released Tuesday, and job openings changed little from the month before. According to the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the number of openings held steady...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
57K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0