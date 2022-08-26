The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO