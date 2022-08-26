Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Chief, sheriff team with state
These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 1, 1960:. ‘Leads Begin to Dwindle In Mystery Woman Case’. “Clinton County’s law enforcement agencies are seeing a dwindling supply of leads today. ‘Who was the ‘Mystery Woman’ and who killed her?’ remains the unanswered question.
wnewsj.com
CMH talks security at Rotary
Chad Ross of Clinton Memorial Hospital Plant Operations and Security spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Ross showed the club an “active shooter” video and talked about the need to always react when security needs to be called. Ross also talked about different security measures used at CMH to protect staff, patients, and newborn babies. He is shown at left, with Rotary President Jay Sewell.
wnewsj.com
Blan PAC organizes, files paperwork
The paperwork for the On Blanchester Political Action Committee (PAC) has been completed and filed with the Clinton County Board of Election by Blanchester local attorney John Porter, who has given graciously of his time and expertise,. The PAC’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Boots and Hats Summer Concert Series in Wilmington continues 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2— this time on Mulberry Street outside of the General Denver — featuring a country/rock jam with Nashville recording artist Noah Smith, followed by The Jesters. Food and drinks available; bring a lawn chair and enjoy. Sponsored by the Clinton County CVB and the General Denver.
wnewsj.com
Overdose Awareness Day held locally
Overdose Awareness Day was held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange in Blanchester — an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. The events featured food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution. Shown are...
wnewsj.com
Blan PD gets USDA grant, loan for police vehicles
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants program has awarded two loans and two grants totaling $422,000 to two communities in Southwest Ohio — including Blanchester, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Wednesday. The award funding includes a $64,000 loan and $50,000 grant...
wnewsj.com
Help available for electric, water bills
The 2022 Summer Crisis Program (SCP) will provide eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases. Household income must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and household’s must have at least...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Local journalists calling it a career
WILMINGTON — Two longtime local journalists announced that they will soon be retiring — coincidentally, one soon after the other. News Journal reporter and assistant editor Gary Huffenberger will call it a career after a total of 28½ years with the News Journal. News Journal editor Tom...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
Times Gazette
Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse
The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Jamestown male for allegedly violating a protection...
wnewsj.com
Pro-empathy voters: Vote Democratic
Pro-empathy voters want caring candidates because empathy is the soul of our republic and democratic institutions. Democrats welcome local pro-empathy voters, and I hope you’ll consider voting for Democrats this year. We care. Progressivism’s ideal America is a strong, diverse community of nurturing families caring for each other, leading...
wnewsj.com
Mulberry St. makeover progressing
Progress continues for the City of Wilmington’s North Mulberry Street project. The city is replacing the old 4-inch water main with a new six-inch line. They’re also adding new pavement, repairing the sidewalk, and making ADA-compliant ramps. The project is estimated to be finihsed by the end of November.
wnewsj.com
HealthSource on the horizon
The clouds are dark but the future is bright as the HealthSource Wilmington Family Practice new construction is underway at West Main and South Spring Streets downtown. The new building, which will replace the current one, will be a single-story, 8,400 square-foot medical office building with a new parking lot.
wnewsj.com
WANTED BY WPD
The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
wnewsj.com
Volunteers help clean-up the city
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Clean-Up Crew met at Point Park on August 27 for their monthly volunteer event. Our eight-person crew covered over two miles of streets from Point Park, Fife Avenue, Rombach Avenue, and East Locust Street, removing litter and collected seven bags of trash. The next clean-up...
wnewsj.com
EMA Family Assistance Center training & exercise upcoming
The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is inviting community volunteer organizations and unaffiliated volunteers to participate in an upcoming multi-county training event for a Family Assistance Center (FAC). Training will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, 8123 SR...
wnewsj.com
Goshen edges Wilmington 3-2 in tennis tussle
WILMINGTON — Goshen swept the singles courts Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 3-2 in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS Courts. Wilmington is 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the American Division. Goshen is second behind unbeaten Clinton-Massie with a 4-1 division mark. “After a rough start to the year,...
Comments / 0