Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Barks and Brews raises cups, pups and fun for local animal charities

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Barks and Brews 2022 was held over the weekend at The Goobs Small Business Center. Hundreds of people came out with their canine companions to enjoy the vendors, food trucks, games and craft beer. Barks and Brews is a fundraising event aimed at supporting...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU College of Business suiting up for second event with JCPenney

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This September, the Austin Peay State University College of Business will host its second Suit-Up event in partnership with JCPenney at Governors Square Mall. The partnership allows all APSU students and their families to purchase professional clothing at deep discounts. “We are excited to continue this...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Architectural Digest

Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million

Singer Miley Cyrus just inked one of Nashville's priciest real estate deals of 2022. Though the property was never officially on the market, land registry records confirm that the Tennessee native has sold her Franklin ranch for $14.5 million. Cyrus acquired the estate in 2017 for $5.8 million – increasing its value by 150% over only five years. The farmhouse-style house spans has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and sits on over 33.5 acres.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Leadership Clarksville announces Class of 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023. With its 35th class, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks to draw our residents closer while continuing to recognize its potential for growth.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ken Spiceland

Kendall W. Spiceland, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest

It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Dr. Joel Sandor Frank

Dr. Joel S. Frank, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Joel was born April 11, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Harry Nathanson and Ruth Brown Frank. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary E. Frank. Dr....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years of building together in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary with a special fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Madison Room, presented by Habitat partner Legends Bank. Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County was formed by a small group of dedicated volunteers in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

WeGo Service Changes Go Into Effect October 2

NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, October 2, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded Access on Demand hours. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on August 25.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King

While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
TODD COUNTY, KY

