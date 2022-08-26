Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Dutch Bros Coffee opens second location in Clarksville Friday, this one on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dutch Bros Coffee will open their second location in Clarksville on Friday at 1879 Madison St. The opening comes just two weeks after the first location opened at 781 N. Second St. Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee company headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon....
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
clarksvillenow.com
Beatles vs. Stones tribute band to hold showdown at Downtown @ Sundown
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Sept. 2, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Beatles vs. Stones. Starting at 7 p.m., a tribute band will play a musical “showdown” of hit songs from the ’60s like “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black” and “Here Comes the Sun.”
clarksvillenow.com
Ajax Distribution Company announced as main stage sponsor for Riverfest 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville’s 33rd annual Riverfest will return to McGregor on Sept. 9-10 with vendors, entertainment, food and much more. Ajax Distribution Company will be this year’s main stage sponsor and will be supplying beer products for purchase during the festival. Maggie Houts,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Barks and Brews raises cups, pups and fun for local animal charities
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Barks and Brews 2022 was held over the weekend at The Goobs Small Business Center. Hundreds of people came out with their canine companions to enjoy the vendors, food trucks, games and craft beer. Barks and Brews is a fundraising event aimed at supporting...
clarksvillenow.com
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU College of Business suiting up for second event with JCPenney
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This September, the Austin Peay State University College of Business will host its second Suit-Up event in partnership with JCPenney at Governors Square Mall. The partnership allows all APSU students and their families to purchase professional clothing at deep discounts. “We are excited to continue this...
clarksvillenow.com
Voting begins for Clarksville’s Best 2022: free to enter, free to vote, free to win!
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Voting is under way, and you’re all set to pick your favorite restaurants, shops, schools and more in the big annual Clarksville’s Best contest!. The entrants were nominated by your friends and neighbors, and they’re in over 155 categories, divided into eight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Singer Miley Cyrus just inked one of Nashville's priciest real estate deals of 2022. Though the property was never officially on the market, land registry records confirm that the Tennessee native has sold her Franklin ranch for $14.5 million. Cyrus acquired the estate in 2017 for $5.8 million – increasing its value by 150% over only five years. The farmhouse-style house spans has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and sits on over 33.5 acres.
clarksvillenow.com
Leadership Clarksville announces Class of 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023. With its 35th class, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks to draw our residents closer while continuing to recognize its potential for growth.
clarksvillenow.com
Ken Spiceland
Kendall W. Spiceland, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest
It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpln.org
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
clarksvillenow.com
Dr. Joel Sandor Frank
Dr. Joel S. Frank, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Joel was born April 11, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Harry Nathanson and Ruth Brown Frank. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary E. Frank. Dr....
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years of building together in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary with a special fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Madison Room, presented by Habitat partner Legends Bank. Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County was formed by a small group of dedicated volunteers in...
whvoradio.com
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Submits Application to the Grammy Nomination Committee for its ‘Urban Hymnal’ Album
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – From Black spiritual to contemporary, musical experts say Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands anticipated gospel album is a conceptual journey of faith that embodies the evolution of gospel music told through the lenses of an HBCU band. Titled ‘The Urban Hymnal,’...
Tennessee Tribune
WeGo Service Changes Go Into Effect October 2
NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, October 2, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded Access on Demand hours. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on August 25.
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
Montgomery Co. prepares for additional growth as global company plans to expand
With growth comes growing pains, and Montgomery County leaders are working to keep up as Hankook Tire prepares to expand its plant in Clarksville, which will create 1,200 new jobs.
Comments / 1