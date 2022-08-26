ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Score mega bonus on NFL Pre-Season

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NPBONUSFULL . Check out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,250.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

NFL Pre-Season Week Four: The Picks

We couldn’t possibly avoid taking a stance on the Giants vs. Jets game this weekend, as the two city rivals meet on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants and Jets have shown promise in the 2022 preseason. Big Blue has picked up wins over the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals, while the Jets have taken down the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Both squads made multiple changes on the heels of disappointing 2021 campaigns, but Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll has shown he is up for the challenge. Starting QB Daniel Jones has played a few snaps in the preseason, but backup QBs Davis Webb and Tyrod Taylor have impressed so far.

The Jets’ offense has mainly been run by backup QBs Mike White and Chris Streveler, as starting QB Zach Wilson exited their Week 1 preseason matchup with the Eagles due to a knee injury.

Luckily Wilson escaped without a major knock and he should be able to return in the first few weeks of the regular season. Although the Jets have won each preseason game thus far, it has come down to second-half comebacks in both contests. Roll with the Giants in this one.

New York Giants vs. New York Jets: Giants Moneyline @ +135 How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL .
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.
Caesars Sportsbook Profit Boosts this Weekend
Sport Wager Boosted Odds College FootballNorthwestern, Illinois & Utah State All Win on 8/27 +540 College FootballCharlotte 49ers, North Texas & Vanderbilt All Win on 8/27 +750 SoccerBrentford, RB Leipzig & Roma All Win on 8/27 +900 SoccerEverton, Brighton & Crystal Palace Each Score Goal on 8/27 +260 Formula 1Carlos Sainz or George Russell Race Winner +450
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbooks. Boosts live at time of publishing.

