Florida State

Dave Smith
5d ago

the nation has opened its eyes and sees what the socialist Democrats are doing the Communists cannot be allowed to win in this country Red Wave forever

Dorrit Sherman
5d ago

Don’t trust these radicals, they will destroy the sunshine state . All the blue states are in bad shape, sanctuary policies, drugs, crimes, corruption, illegals …

floridapolitics.com

National gun control group backs Charlie Crist as Ron DeSantis goes the other way

On gun control, the contrast between the Democrat and the Republican gubernatorial contenders is clear. The Democrats’ candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist, received the endorsement of a national gun violence prevention group Wednesday, increasing the contrast between him and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Crist Resigns from Congress to Focus on Governor's Race Against DeSantis

Florida - Wednesday August 31, 2022: Democrat Charlie Crist summited his resignation from Congress on Wednesday in order to concentrate on his campaign to unseat incumbent republican Governor Ron DeSantis. "It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Pinellas in Washington," said Crist on his Facebook...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

DeSantis draws criticism for prosecutor suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers.
FLORIDA STATE
TaxBuzz

Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
FLORIDA STATE
Tamarac, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Government
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis’s road show of voter intimidation | Editorial

When Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign of voter intimidation to Fort Lauderdale to hype the arrests of 20 people on voter fraud charges, he called it an “opening salvo.” He wasn’t kidding. No wonder people are worried. DeSantis on Tuesday added local election supervisors to his list of suspected lawbreakers, smearing them with no proof. Here’s what he said in Live Oak (you can watch it on ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

UN committee says Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law ‘unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Primary Elections

We look at the people behind the scenes making calls that could make or break races. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. But more appears on each ballot than mere votes. Reputations are built or squandered as supervisors count votes each election, and Florida Politics keeps score.
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
#Democrats#Election Local#State Of Florida#Republicans#Nikkei Fried#The Unity Rally#Democratic#The U S Senate
News4Jax.com

Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

