Dave Smith
5d ago
the nation has opened its eyes and sees what the socialist Democrats are doing the Communists cannot be allowed to win in this country Red Wave forever
Dorrit Sherman
5d ago
Don’t trust these radicals, they will destroy the sunshine state . All the blue states are in bad shape, sanctuary policies, drugs, crimes, corruption, illegals …
floridapolitics.com
National gun control group backs Charlie Crist as Ron DeSantis goes the other way
On gun control, the contrast between the Democrat and the Republican gubernatorial contenders is clear. The Democrats’ candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist, received the endorsement of a national gun violence prevention group Wednesday, increasing the contrast between him and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan...
wqcs.org
Crist Resigns from Congress to Focus on Governor's Race Against DeSantis
Florida - Wednesday August 31, 2022: Democrat Charlie Crist summited his resignation from Congress on Wednesday in order to concentrate on his campaign to unseat incumbent republican Governor Ron DeSantis. "It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Pinellas in Washington," said Crist on his Facebook...
WCTV
DeSantis draws criticism for prosecutor suspension
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers.
Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History
Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
wlrn.org
Changes to Florida's voting rules leads to confusion at the polls in South Florida
Voter after voter showed up at the Miramar Branch Library on Election Day for Florida's primary, stressing out Linda Thigpen. Without speaking to them, she knew each one came to the wrong polling place. "The troubling thing I see is that they want to exercise their civic duty, but oftentimes...
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
DeSantis’s road show of voter intimidation | Editorial
When Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign of voter intimidation to Fort Lauderdale to hype the arrests of 20 people on voter fraud charges, he called it an “opening salvo.” He wasn’t kidding. No wonder people are worried. DeSantis on Tuesday added local election supervisors to his list of suspected lawbreakers, smearing them with no proof. Here’s what he said in Live Oak (you can watch it on ...
News4Jax.com
UN committee says Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law ‘unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
floridapolitics.com
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
floridapolitics.com
Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Primary Elections
We look at the people behind the scenes making calls that could make or break races. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. But more appears on each ballot than mere votes. Reputations are built or squandered as supervisors count votes each election, and Florida Politics keeps score.
Click10.com
New Broward school board faces state’s ‘immediate action’ order over grand jury’s red flags
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointees to the Broward County School Board, were sworn into office Tuesday, they voted for one of their own to serve as the chair of the board and met again on Wednesday. DeSantis’s Republican appointees — Ryan Reiter, Manual Serrano,...
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants weed companies to pay more for licenses
As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state “should charge these people more,” DeSantis told reporters Tuesday.
DeSantis: Hernandez-Mats Worked "Tooth & Nail" To Lock Kids Out Of School
Gov. Ron DeSantis is in full campaign mode as he shares his reaction to Charlie Crist's pick as running mate, calling her a Castro sympathizer, saying her teachers union wanted to keep kids home throughout the pandemic and linking her to a union higher-up who is now a sex offender.
News4Jax.com
Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
Parents ask federal judge to block Florida schools from carrying out 'Don't Say Gay' law
The group on Friday asked for a hearing in their pursuit of a preliminary injunction.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds To Crist’s Accusations Of Him Being A Dictator
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida disputed claims made by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist that he was a dictator during a Thursday press conference. “I think the interesting thing over the last couple of years is you had people that kept wanting to lock
Florida COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
wqcs.org
$68 Million from the VW Settlement for Electric Transit Buses in 13 Florida Counties
Florida - Thursday September 1, 2022: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has awarded more than $68 million in federal funds from the Volkswagen settlement to replace old diesel buses and purchase 227 new electric buses in 13 counties across the state. Governor DeSantis announced the award this week calling...
floridapolitics.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
