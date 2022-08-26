ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Young woman found stabbed to death in NYC apartment

By Tina Moore, Larry Celona, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A young woman was found stabbed to death inside her Queens apartment Friday morning, authorities said.

The woman, who is Asian and in her 20s, was discovered with multiple stab wounds to her chest just before 7 a.m. inside her fifth-floor apartment on 41st Road near Frame Place in Flushing, cops and police sources said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Although her death was not immediately ruled a homicide, police said it appears suspicious.

The woman lived with a male roommate, who was briefly questioned, cops said.

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest inside her fifth-floor apartment in Flushing, cops said.
No arrests have been made.

The woman’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification.

