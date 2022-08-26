ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Mary Therese Baltz Davis

Mary Therese (Baltz) Davis, 87, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was born to eternal life on August 30, 2022. She will be remembered as the epitome of unconditional love, and a powerful example of how to treat others. She was an exceptionally devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend and Catholic. She had a gift for doing the little things in life with kindness, making all who knew her feel special.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ken Spiceland

Kendall W. Spiceland, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mildred Kirkpatrick

Mildred Jeanette Hughes Kirkpatrick, age 74, of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, and the father of her children, Rev. Lawrence Wilson, 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Memorial Baptist Cemetery.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Charlie Myers

Charles Lester Myers, age 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A service will be held at a later date in Elko, NV. Charlie entered this life on December 26, 1948, in Las...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Oak Grove, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Ronald Izatt

A Funeral service for Ronald Izatt, 78, of Clarksville TN will be September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Bear Spring, TN. Chad Rowland will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Leadership Clarksville announces Class of 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023. With its 35th class, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks to draw our residents closer while continuing to recognize its potential for growth.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Premier Medical Group welcomes pediatrician Dr. Ebony Mullen

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Pediatrician Ebony Mullen, M.D. to its multi-specialty practice. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Mullen earned a B.S. in Biology from Iowa State University and completed her M.S. from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas. She received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville and most recently completed her pediatrics residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn
clarksvillenow.com

Barks and Brews raises cups, pups and fun for local animal charities

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Barks and Brews 2022 was held over the weekend at The Goobs Small Business Center. Hundreds of people came out with their canine companions to enjoy the vendors, food trucks, games and craft beer. Barks and Brews is a fundraising event aimed at supporting...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years of building together in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary with a special fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Madison Room, presented by Habitat partner Legends Bank. Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County was formed by a small group of dedicated volunteers in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

160th SOAR dedicates new training site for fallen Night Stalkers

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment held a dedication ceremony recently at Fort Campbell for a new Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training site in remembrance of two fallen Night Stalkers. The training site honors Night Stalkers Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Science on Tap returns to explore James Webb Space Telescope

CLARKSVILLE, TN – When Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on Sept. 6, Dr. Spencer Buckner will talk about the James Webb Space Telescope’s first few months of observations. The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest telescope of any...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy