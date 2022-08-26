Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Mary Therese Baltz Davis
Mary Therese (Baltz) Davis, 87, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was born to eternal life on August 30, 2022. She will be remembered as the epitome of unconditional love, and a powerful example of how to treat others. She was an exceptionally devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend and Catholic. She had a gift for doing the little things in life with kindness, making all who knew her feel special.
clarksvillenow.com
Ken Spiceland
Kendall W. Spiceland, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
clarksvillenow.com
Mildred Kirkpatrick
Mildred Jeanette Hughes Kirkpatrick, age 74, of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, and the father of her children, Rev. Lawrence Wilson, 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Memorial Baptist Cemetery.
clarksvillenow.com
Charlie Myers
Charles Lester Myers, age 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A service will be held at a later date in Elko, NV. Charlie entered this life on December 26, 1948, in Las...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Ronald Izatt
A Funeral service for Ronald Izatt, 78, of Clarksville TN will be September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Bear Spring, TN. Chad Rowland will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
clarksvillenow.com
Leadership Clarksville announces Class of 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023. With its 35th class, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks to draw our residents closer while continuing to recognize its potential for growth.
clarksvillenow.com
Premier Medical Group welcomes pediatrician Dr. Ebony Mullen
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Pediatrician Ebony Mullen, M.D. to its multi-specialty practice. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Mullen earned a B.S. in Biology from Iowa State University and completed her M.S. from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas. She received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville and most recently completed her pediatrics residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
Barks and Brews raises cups, pups and fun for local animal charities
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Barks and Brews 2022 was held over the weekend at The Goobs Small Business Center. Hundreds of people came out with their canine companions to enjoy the vendors, food trucks, games and craft beer. Barks and Brews is a fundraising event aimed at supporting...
clarksvillenow.com
Beatles vs. Stones tribute band to hold showdown at Downtown @ Sundown
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Sept. 2, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Beatles vs. Stones. Starting at 7 p.m., a tribute band will play a musical “showdown” of hit songs from the ’60s like “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black” and “Here Comes the Sun.”
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years of building together in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary with a special fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Madison Room, presented by Habitat partner Legends Bank. Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County was formed by a small group of dedicated volunteers in...
clarksvillenow.com
160th SOAR dedicates new training site for fallen Night Stalkers
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment held a dedication ceremony recently at Fort Campbell for a new Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training site in remembrance of two fallen Night Stalkers. The training site honors Night Stalkers Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
Newly elected Montgomery County leaders sworn in, including County Mayor Wes Golden
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Newly elected Montgomery County officials were sworn in on Tuesday during a ceremony at the courthouse. The officials were sworn in by Mayor Jim Durrett, Judge Jill Ayers, Kellie Jackson and Judge Wayne Shelton. Among those sworn in was County Mayor Wes Golden, who...
clarksvillenow.com
Dutch Bros Coffee opens second location in Clarksville Friday, this one on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dutch Bros Coffee will open their second location in Clarksville on Friday at 1879 Madison St. The opening comes just two weeks after the first location opened at 781 N. Second St. Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee company headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon....
clarksvillenow.com
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
clarksvillenow.com
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
clarksvillenow.com
West Creek girl’s star striker leads nation in goals scored, with 23 in only six games
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – West Creek girl’s soccer has began their season with an overall record of 5-1. After losing in overtime against Clarksville High to open their season, the Coyotes have won five games in a row. During those five games, West Creek outscored opponents 35-2....
clarksvillenow.com
Ajax Distribution Company announced as main stage sponsor for Riverfest 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville’s 33rd annual Riverfest will return to McGregor on Sept. 9-10 with vendors, entertainment, food and much more. Ajax Distribution Company will be this year’s main stage sponsor and will be supplying beer products for purchase during the festival. Maggie Houts,...
clarksvillenow.com
Science on Tap returns to explore James Webb Space Telescope
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on Sept. 6, Dr. Spencer Buckner will talk about the James Webb Space Telescope’s first few months of observations. The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest telescope of any...
clarksvillenow.com
The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
Comments / 0