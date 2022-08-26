ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I want to leave’ – Manchester United target Antony intent on Ajax exit

By Pa Sport Staff
Manchester United target Antony says Ajax are refusing to let him leave the club.

United have had a bid of around 90million euros (£76m) for the Brazilian forward rejected by the Dutch club, the PA news agency understands.

“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams

Antony

“During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club.

“Today in a meeting with the board I expressed my interest in leaving the club, this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others have already arrived (but) Ajax always refuses with the argument it only has five days to replace (me).

“I’m not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me as the highest bid received by a player who plays in the Eredivisie.”

A move to United would see Antony reunited with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag , who has already recruited defender Lisandro Martinez from his former club.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams,” he added.

“People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness. I need this to continue performing at a high level. Ajax will always be in my heart.”

The Independent

Liverpool sign Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo on season-long loan from Juventus

Liverpool have ended their search for a midfielder with the season-long loan signing of Brazil international Arthur Melo from Juventus.The 26-year-old completed his medical on deadline day and Liverpool will pay a €4.5m loan fee, while the deal is subject to international clearance. Jurgen Klopp’s crisis in midfield escalated following the 2-1 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, with captain Jordan Henderson set to undergo scans on a hamstring injury that could sideline him for three weeks.The Liverpool manager had already admitted he had been wrong in not signing a midfielder earlier in the window, with injuries to Thiago Alcantara...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer deadline day roundup: All the done deals as Chelsea confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Transfer deadline day was in full swing as Premier League clubs rushed to complete deals before the deadline. Here are the major completed moves so far today:Done dealsAntony > Manchester UnitedManchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95 million euros (£82.1m) on the final day of the summer transfer window. A deal was already in place between the two clubs, with United agreeing to a potential five million euros (£4.3m) in add-ons, making Antony the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history. He has put pen to paper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

