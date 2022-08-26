Police arrest second man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel , who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, had also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested by armed officers on Lunsford Road on Friday.

The man has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives.

It comes after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder, and two counts of attempted murder, after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday.

A spokesman for the force added: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”