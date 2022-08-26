ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pollocksville, NC

Pollocksville business celebrates anniversary, finalist for Chick-fil-A grant

By Claire Curry, Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday in Pollocksville, The Filling Station celebrated five years of serving the community.

Throughout the afternoon, they recognized volunteers who have helped them over the years and highlighted their teaching kitchen, which is almost complete, along with a new forklift to help make food distributions easier.

“Well, it feels like just the beginning. And also just a culmination of so many dreams that have come true. So yeah, it’s been a pretty special day almost speechless,” said Mary Ann Leray, executive director of the Filling Station.

“The group is also one of the recipients of Chick-fil-A’s “True Inspiration Award.” You can go on the Chick-fil-A app or click here to vote for The Filling Station. Voting runs from Sept. 1-24.

Depending on how many votes the business gets, it could get grants for between $30,000 and $350,000.

